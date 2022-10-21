Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open marginally lower amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative start for Indian equities as Nifty futures were trading 11 pts or 0.06% down at 17509 on the Singapore Exchange ahead of the session. Shares in Asia were trading mostly traded lower as investors await inflation data from several economies. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.36%, and South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.37%. Meanwhile, US stocks overnight as investors digested earnings and rising Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.30%, the S&P 500 shed 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.61%.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to announce its quarterly result today. Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to post a robust earnings growth for the July-September quarter, helped by Reliance Jio telecom’s operating profit, a rise in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), and strong retail sales. Analysts project Reliance Industries to report a net profit jump ranging 10-40% on-year for the fiscal second quarter, to as much as Rs 21,500 crore. A likely muted performance of RIL’s O2C (Oil-to-chemicals) business, due to subdued petrochemicals demand, is expected to be cushioned by a healthy growth in gross refining margins.

