Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open marginally lower amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative start for Indian equities as Nifty futures were trading 11 pts or 0.06% down at 17509 on the Singapore Exchange ahead of the session. Shares in Asia were trading mostly traded lower as investors await inflation data from several economies. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.36%, and South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.37%. Meanwhile, US stocks overnight as investors digested earnings and rising Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.30%, the S&P 500 shed 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.61%.
Reliance Industries is scheduled to announce its quarterly result today. Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to post a robust earnings growth for the July-September quarter, helped by Reliance Jio telecom’s operating profit, a rise in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), and strong retail sales. Analysts project Reliance Industries to report a net profit jump ranging 10-40% on-year for the fiscal second quarter, to as much as Rs 21,500 crore. A likely muted performance of RIL’s O2C (Oil-to-chemicals) business, due to subdued petrochemicals demand, is expected to be cushioned by a healthy growth in gross refining margins.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates October 21, Friday
The derivatives data does not hint at any negativity and hence, traders are advised to continue to trade with a positive bias and look for buying opportunities on intraday declines. The immediate support for Nifty is placed in the range of 17400-17300 and any dips towards this support range should be used to buy. On the higher side, 17700 -17800 would be the resistance end to watch out for. Also, since we have a couple of trading holidays in the coming week on account of the festival, option buyers are advised to trade cautiously and look for opportunities only in momentum stocks.
“The Indian rupee is expected to open weak amid strong US dollar, elevated oil prices, and volatility in equity markets. USDINR(Spot) is expected to trade with a positive bias and quote in 82.50-83.20 range. In the previous session, rupee rebounded from its lifetime lows to close 25 paise higher at 82.75 against the US dollar amid weakness in the greenback overseas. Fag-end buying in domestic equities also bolstered investor sentiment. However, rising crude oil prices in the international market capped the rupee’s gain, according to analysts and traders. The local currency recovered on suspected RBI intervention after hitting a record low of 83.29 earlier during the session.”
“Nifty view bullish above 17560. Nifty took support at yesterday's support and closed above yesterday's resistance, which means more upside can be expected today. Cool off in US markets seems to be over too.”
Position Sizing Guide: Large
Nifty Supports: 17515 and 17421
Nifty Resistances: 17610 and 17800
-Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services Ltd
Call OI: Nifty 10% Up = Longs + High Volume
Call OI: Bank Nifty 4.9% = Longs + High Volume
Nifty Options Data: Bullish | PCR: 1.29 (up)
Bank Nifty Options: Moderately Bullish | PCR: 0.6% (down)
FII bought: Cash, SF, IO and SO
FII sold: IF
Short Covering: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and BPCL
Long Buildup: UPL, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies
Shorts: IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Apollo Hospitals
-Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services Ltd
Reliance: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to post a robust earnings growth for the July-September quarter.
Infosys: Infosys has allowed its employees to take up external gig work, after obtaining prior approval of their managers.
ITC: ITC reported a 20.79% on-year rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,466.06 crore for the second quarter this fiscal, aided by a 27.07% on-year growth in its gross revenue from sale.
“Markets staged a smart recovery towards the fag-end helped by strong gains in IT stocks. Despite bearishness in Asian and European indices, Indian markets maintained their winning streak as investors remain optimistic about our growth story. The world economy remains mired under several negative factors, but the local economy has managed to stay resilient despite challenges from the external front. After a gap down opening the Nifty held the crucial support level of 17400 and bounced back sharply thereafter. It has also formed a bullish candle on daily charts and closed above the 50-day SMA which is broadly positive. For Nifty bulls, 17400 -17450 could be the key support zones, above which the index could move up to 17700-17750. On the flip side, uptrend would be vulnerable below 17400,”
–Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“Nifty trades with a positive bias both on monthly basis and short term parameters. Open interest concentration is seen at 18000 call and 17000 put options. Expect volatility to remain high on account of global markets as we continue to outperform on account of inherent strength. IT stocks remain strong while select midcap opportunities provide strong value opportunities.”
– Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities
“On the technical front, the Nifty has been trading with the support of 21HMA & given the closing above the same suggests strength for the upside. On the OI Data, On the call side, the highest was witnessed at 17800 while on the put side was at 17400 level. The Hourly momentum indicator STOACHSTIC was trading with a positive crossover which suggests a downside moment in the upcoming session. The support for nifty has shifted around 17350 levels while on the upside 17600 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 39300 levels while resistance at 40500 levels. Overall, Nifty managed to close above 17500 levels, any dips should be considered as buying opportunities.”
– Palak Kothari, Senior technical analyst, Choice Broking
“Technically, while the Nifty has moved up further after bouncing back from supports last week, the index is trading near strong resistances and needs to clear them to move higher. Upside momentum will pick up if the Nifty can cross the immediate resistance of 17608. We recommend a stock-specific approach and recommend buying stocks from sectors that are showing relative strength.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“Zooming into 15-minute chart, we see that Nifty opened with a down gap, but buying soon emerged from the lows and pushed the index higher. The Nifty thus remains in a short term uptrend as it has moved above the previous swing highs of 17429 and made higher bottoms over the last few weeks. The Nifty is however near strong resistances which coincide with a downward sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 and 2022. The index needs to convincingly cross these resistances for the uptrend to continue which could take the Nifty towards the previous intermediate highs of 18096. Crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness are at 17421.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Five stocks – BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are the five stocks on the NSE F&O ban list for October 21. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
“Bulls continued to dominate the Dalal Street ahead of festive season. Nifty opened negative but value buying at lower levels helped index to recover and close with gains of 52 points at 17564. Sector-wise, PSU Banks were in flavor on back of good set of numbers followed by IT, Oil & Gas and Metals. Despite global headwinds, sentiments were positive ahead of Diwali festival and healthy earnings so far. Nifty has found support above 17400 zones for the 3rd consecutive day indicating strong base formation. We expect the strength in the market to continue in the near term. Stock specific action is would continue as companies keep announcing results.”
–Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,600, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700 and 17,800, with 1.1 lakh each, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000 and 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts each, and at 17,400, with 1.1 lakh. This indicates strong resistance in the 17,600-17,700 zone, and immediate support at 17,500.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 1,864.79 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 886.80 crore on 20 October, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance Company, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Zinc, Amber Enterprises India, CSB Bank, DLF, Finolex Industries, IDBI Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and United Spirits will report their quarterly earnings on October 21.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday as investors awaited inflation data from several economies. Nikkei 225 slipped 0.24% in early trade and the Topix lost 0.33%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.68%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.23%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was 0.43% lower.
US stocks ended the session lower and benchmark Treasury yields continued their ascent on Thursday after investors weighed generally upbeat earnings against the prospect that the Fed could hold firm on its aggressive policy for longer than they had hoped. All three major US stock indexes reversed an earlier rally, turning red after remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker suggested the central bank will “keep raising rates for a while”. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59, the S&P 500 lost 29.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,665.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.66 points, or 0.61%, to 10,614.84.
Nifty futures were trading 9.5 points, or 0.05 per cent lower at 17,510.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start.