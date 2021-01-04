Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; India approves two coronavirus vaccines

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty, on Monday morning, was trading over 75 points higher, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic stock markets.
India’s drug regulator has approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and to indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After getting off to a strong start to the new year, domestic equity markets will be looking for more of the same as the enter the first full week of 2021. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 47,868 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,018 — their highest ever closing levels. SGX Nifty, on Monday morning, was trading over 75 points higher, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic stock markets. Asian stock indices, however, were trading mixed. Shanghai Composite was trading flat with a positive bias while Hang Seng was up almost half a per cent. South Korean equity markets were also in the green with KOSPI zooming 1.161%, but TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were trading in red.
India has joined the list of countries that are aiming to reach back to the old normal faster than earlier anticipated as the country granted approval to two coronavirus vaccines yesterday. India’s drug regulator has approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and to indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use. SII’s vaccine, Covishield will be the primary vaccine that will be used while Covaxin will be kept for emergency use. Covaxin is still undergoing phase-3 trials.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) have bought domestic securities worth Rs 506 crore so far in 2021. Even Domestic Institutional Investors were buyers of domestic stock, pumping in R 69.40 crore so far.
RIL: Sebi imposed penalties on RIL, its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani as well as two other entities for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile RPL back in November 2007.Edelweiss Finvest sold 2.51 lakh equity shares of the newly listed Antony Waste Handling Cell at Rs 439.7 per share.
This week will mark the beginning of the earnings season with tier-1 information technology firms gearing up to post their quarterly results.
"Investors wasted little time getting their New Year mojo on and are flying right out of gates this morning amid optimism that widespread vaccine distribution will provide the ultimate economic kick-start offering a massive booster shot to corporate profits," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi. "Despite these problematic headwinds, investors think the vaccine narrative has such a long economic runway that stock prices cannot have fully reflected it all this far in advance. As people get vaccinated, they are likely to return to those activities most impacted by Covid-19 such as dining out, travelling and other personal service-related areas," he added.
On Monday morning SGX Nifty was inching higher, gaining 77 points. The up-move hinted at a gap-up start for domestic stock markets.
Serum Institute of India (SII), the local maker of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, said on Sunday it intends to concentrate on meeting India’s own immediate demand in the next two months before exporting to other interested countries. Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in an interview after the shot was approved for emergency use in the world’s second-most populous country, that exports might be possible after supplying the Indian government with an initial 100 million doses.
