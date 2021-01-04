Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; India approves two coronavirus vaccines

India’s drug regulator has approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and to indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After getting off to a strong start to the new year, domestic equity markets will be looking for more of the same as the enter the first full week of 2021. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 47,868 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,018 — their highest ever closing levels. SGX Nifty, on Monday morning, was trading over 75 points higher, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic stock markets. Asian stock indices, however, were trading mixed. Shanghai Composite was trading flat with a positive bias while Hang Seng was up almost half a per cent. South Korean equity markets were also in the green with KOSPI zooming 1.161%, but TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were trading in red.

India has joined the list of countries that are aiming to reach back to the old normal faster than earlier anticipated as the country granted approval to two coronavirus vaccines yesterday. India’s drug regulator has approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and to indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use. SII’s vaccine, Covishield will be the primary vaccine that will be used while Covaxin will be kept for emergency use. Covaxin is still undergoing phase-3 trials.

