Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open decisively in the red, hinted SGX Nifty. On the Singapore Exchange, Nifty futures were trading lower, down 103 points, at the 17,515 level. Markets fell on selling pressure, snapping a three-day relief rally. Nifty closed under 17,600, losing almost 165 points while Sensex slid 541 points, settling at 59,806. “The domestic market could hardly hold on to its previous gains as the Fed chair’s reaffirmation of his hawkish statement brought in more worries. In this backdrop, the upcoming US job data will have a substantial impact on the Fed’s policy decisions in its upcoming FOMC meeting,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Wall Street tumbled sharply on Thursday dragged by banking stocks; the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.66%, the S&P 500 lost 1.85% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.05%. SVB Financial Group saw its stock collapsing 60%, contributed to wiping out over $80 billion in value from bank shares. The lender on Wednesday launched a $1.75 billion share sale to shore up its balance sheet and navigate declining deposits from startups struggling for funds amid increased spending, according to Reuters. Asian markets followed suit, and are trading with sharp cuts.
“Markets are likely to drift lower in early trades Friday and could take further plunge on the back of weak global cues. Markets are currently pricing in a 78% probability of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike by the US Fed in its next meeting, reigniting the recession fears. The focus would also be on the US jobs report which is likely to trickle in late in the evening today. Economists are expecting the U.S. economy to have added 225,000 jobs, which would be down from January’s 517,000. However, a retreating US Dollar and the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield too slipping to 4.809% and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was seen dipping to the 3.88% level can provide some solace to markets.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled plans for government spending and higher taxes on the wealthy. He highlighted plans to cut U.S. deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 a year. The president seeks to fund higher spending and narrowing the deficit by imposing a 25 percent minimum tax on billionaires, nearly doubling the capital gains tax from 20 percent and quadruple a 1 percent stock buyback tax.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“The markets are likely to open gap down; SGX Nifty trading down by 165 points compared to previous closing. Asian Markets are trading weak; Nikkei Index is trading down by 1.23% while Hang Seng is down by 2.27%.”
– Rohan Shah, Head Technical Analyst, Stoxbox
Treasury yields dropped on signs that the Federal Reserve's restrictive policy is beginning to work as intended. Treasury yields eased in the wake of the jobless claims data. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose in price to yield 3.9169%, from 3.976% while the 30-year bond last rose to yield 3.8712%, from 3.877%.
Stocks in Asia-Pacific followed Wall Street’s cues, traded with deep cuts. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded lower by 1.12%, and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.90% in its first hour of trade. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component traded lower by 0.73% and 0.90%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.16%.
SVB Financial Group scrambled on Thursday to reassure its venture capital clients their money was safe after a capital raise led to its stock collapsing 60% and contributed to wiping out over $80 billion in value from bank shares. The lender on Wednesday launched a $1.75 billion share sale to shore up its balance sheet and navigate declining deposits from startups struggling for funds amid increased spending, according to Reuters.
Wall Street tumbled sharply on Thursday, dragged by bank stocks and jitters ahead of Friday's employment report. All three major indices slid up to 2.05%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.66%, the S&P 500 lost 1.85% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.05%.