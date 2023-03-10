Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open decisively in the red, hinted SGX Nifty. On the Singapore Exchange, Nifty futures were trading lower, down 103 points, at the 17,515 level. Markets fell on selling pressure, snapping a three-day relief rally. Nifty closed under 17,600, losing almost 165 points while Sensex slid 541 points, settling at 59,806. “The domestic market could hardly hold on to its previous gains as the Fed chair’s reaffirmation of his hawkish statement brought in more worries. In this backdrop, the upcoming US job data will have a substantial impact on the Fed’s policy decisions in its upcoming FOMC meeting,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Wall Street tumbled sharply on Thursday dragged by banking stocks; the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.66%, the S&P 500 lost 1.85% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.05%. SVB Financial Group saw its stock collapsing 60%, contributed to wiping out over $80 billion in value from bank shares. The lender on Wednesday launched a $1.75 billion share sale to shore up its balance sheet and navigate declining deposits from startups struggling for funds amid increased spending, according to Reuters. Asian markets followed suit, and are trading with sharp cuts.

Live Updates

