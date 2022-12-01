Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex are likely to continue their upward momentum as result of positive global cues. Nifty Futures were trading in the green on the SGX Nifty, the futures were up by almost 80 points or 0.42%, signaling a positive start for the Indian equity markets.
The US markets ended higher amid Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell’s dovish stance in his speech on Wednesday. The Fed chair signaled that the US Central Bank would reduce the aggressive pace of rate highs, causing the American indices to rally sharply – the Dow Jones ended 2.18% higher while Nasdaq soared 4.41%. Taking cues from the US markets, Asian indices are gaining in trade too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains in the region, rising 2.5% in its first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.29%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.13%. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.77% in morning trade.
Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading in the positive territory during the pre-open session. Sensex gained over 250 points at 63,358 while Nifty gained over 110 points to top the 18,800 level at 18,872.
“Strong global cues led by overnight surge in the US markets is expected to give local equities a major fillip in early trades Thursday. Adding to the optimism, FIIs showing renewed interest in Indian markets and the lifting of curbs in several cities from the Chinese authorities could encourage investors to go long on equities in the near to medium term. Technically, while the aggressive inter-month bull case for Nifty is seen between 19000-19500 zone, the make-or-break support for the index is seen only at 18577 mark.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“US stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. He said the ultimate level of the Fed’s benchmark rate would have to be higher than it was thought a few months ago, and he tried to keep any talk of rate cuts off the table. For the month, the S&P 500 booked a monthly gain of 4.6%, while the Dow advanced 5.3% and the Nasdaq rose 3.3%.The MSCI Asia-Pacific index rose 13.9% in November, its biggest 30-day gain in 24 years.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“The Bank Nifty index continued to trade in a narrow range between 43,000-43,500 where both the bulls and the bears are sitting on the lines. The undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach as long as it maintains the support of 42,800 on the downside. The index on the upside to resume the momentum must surpass the hurdle of 43,500 on a closing basis,”
– Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities
The central government’s fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.58 lakh crore in April-October, accounting for 45.6% of the full-year target. The fiscal deficit for April-October 2021 had accounted for 36.3% of the FY22 target. The fiscal deficit in the first seven months of the last financial year was Rs 5.47 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-October of the current financial year is 39% higher on an on-year basis. The government is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4% of GDP.
“Massive buying in cash by FIl's due to MSCI rebalancing + Big Volume Day + Powell speech means things have changed drastically. Strong monthly close in Nifty + Large Bullish Green candles in US markets = More upside.
COI: Nifty +4.2% | Long Buildup, high volumes
COI: BN -0.4% | Flat Ol but high volumes
Nifty Options Data: Bullish | PCR: 1.55
BN Options Data: Bullish | PCR: 1.03 up
FIls Bought: Cash, IF, SF & IOI Sold: SO
This move was primarily due to buying in cash (Rs 9,010 Crs) as compared to derivatives by FIls. Index components witnessed mix of short covering & long buildup.
Nifty Pathfinder View: 19,000 which seemed like a long walk may now happen in a hop. We have maintained aggressive longs in stocks & recommended multiple baskets which should start delivering the profits. (Missed the bus in Nifty).
Position Sizing Guide: Small
S: 18,680 & 18,615 | R: 18,900 & 19,000″
– Rahul Sharma, JM Financial Services
A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. “Technically, this pattern indicates a continuation of upside momentum in the market. After showing a choppy movement in the last couple of sessions the market displayed a strong upside momentum towards the later part of the session. This is a positive indication. The positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart. Though Nifty placed near the higher top around 18800 levels, still there is no indication of reversal pattern forming at the highs.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
“The Nifty made a new all-time during the day as the Nifty bulls remained at the helm during the day. The crucial short-term moving averages are sitting below the index value, confirming the positive trend. The trend is likely to remain bullish as long as it remains above 18,600 as the support level shifts higher. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,800/19,000.”
– Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 9,010.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 4,056.40 crore on 30 November, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
India’s GDP growth more than halved to 6.3% in July-September from 13.5% in April-June, data released on 30 November by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.3%, the latest quarterly growth number is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) own forecast of 6.3%. In nominal terms, India’s GDP grew by 16.2% last quarter.
Punjab National Bank, BHEL, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the four securities under the NSE F&O ban list for 1 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.