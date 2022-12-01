Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex are likely to continue their upward momentum as result of positive global cues. Nifty Futures were trading in the green on the SGX Nifty, the futures were up by almost 80 points or 0.42%, signaling a positive start for the Indian equity markets.

The US markets ended higher amid Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell’s dovish stance in his speech on Wednesday. The Fed chair signaled that the US Central Bank would reduce the aggressive pace of rate highs, causing the American indices to rally sharply – the Dow Jones ended 2.18% higher while Nasdaq soared 4.41%. Taking cues from the US markets, Asian indices are gaining in trade too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains in the region, rising 2.5% in its first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.29%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.13%. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.77% in morning trade.

