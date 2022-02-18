Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start, volatility to persist amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a negative start for Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50, with a loss of 40.50 points or 0.23 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,226.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are staring at a gap-down open as trends on SGX Nifty indicated a negative start for Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50, with a loss of 40.50 points or 0.23 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,226.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Global cues were weak with shares in Asia declining as simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia continued to keep investors on edge. Shanghai composite slipped 0.49% and the Shenzhen component edged 0.521% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.94%. Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.46% while the Topix index dipped 1.15%. South Korea’s the Kospi also fell 0.82%. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices fell with S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 2%