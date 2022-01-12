Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up opening; TCS, Infosys and Wipro Q3 results today

Live

Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Early trends on SGX Nifty signalled at a positive start for Indian markets on Wednesday as Nifty futures were trading around 18,202 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets ended higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, tracking gains in technology stocks ahead of Q3 results of frontline IT stocks. The BSE Sensex rallied 221 points to 60,617, while the Nifty50 climbed 52.50 points to 18,056, the highest closing level since November 15, 2021. Early trends on SGX Nifty signalled at a positive start for Indian markets on Wednesday, with a gain of 111 points or 0.61 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,202 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Global cues were positive as Asian markets are trading higher, tracking positive US markets.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and Infosys will remain in focus today as all three of India’s top Infomation Technology services companies will announce their third-quarter results on the same day for the first time. TCS, Infosys and Wipro are expected to report strong numbers on Wednesday led by robust client demand, according to analysts. Ahead of Q3 earnings announcements by the IT heavyweights, heavy buying was seen in IT stocks on Tuesday.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on January 12 across the country. Petrol rate in the National Capital of Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the capital is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel is retailing at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Infosys Q3FY22 results preview: Revenue may grow up to 4% Infosys is likely to post up to 4 per cent revenue growth in constant currency terms in the October-December quarter of FY22, said analysts. The company will announce its quarterly results along with TCS, and Wipro today. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a strong revenue growth with some seasonality impact, led by a ramp up in large deals (Daimler deal ramp-up for one month). It also expects the momentum in large deal wins to continue. In the previous session, bulls managed to sustain grip on Dalal Street and ended the volatile session in green for the third straight day. BSE Sensex closed 221 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 60,617, while Nifty 50 settled at 18,056 levels, up 52.45 points or 0.29 per cent. Chartists say that the upside movement continued in the market after a small dip and the strength of upside momentum seems to be back in the market. Fed's tightening plans include higher interest rates, reduction in asset holdings Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a congressional hearing on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank, was determined to ensure high inflation did not become "entrenched." But he added that rather than diminishing job growth, the Fed's tightening plans which include higher interest rates and a reduction in its asset holdings were necessary to maintain the economic expansion.

TCS likely to report modest revenue growth TCS board will release third quarter, and nine months ended 31 December 2021 results on Wednesday. The board will also consider the third interim dividend. The IT bellwether has fixed 20 January 2022, as the record date for the dividend. Analysts say that third quarter is typically a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies due to furloughs and lower working days, and they expect all companies to report robust on-quarter revenue performance, led by need for faster digital transformation, faster revenue conversion and positively biased pricing

Global cues positive All three main U.S. stock indexes gained ground on Tuesday as investors were relieved that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress did not include any major surprises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, S&P 500 0.92%, and the Nasdaq Composite 1.41%. Asian stocks followed the rebound in the U.S. markets. Shares in Japan and Hong Kong led gains throughout the region. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 halted a five-day slide and the Nasdaq 100 outperformed. Chinese shares opened higher after inflation came in lower than expected.

Wipro Q3 result FY22 preview: Revenue to grow up to 5% Wipro share price gained over half a per cent to Rs 698.50 apiece on Tuesday, a day before October-December quarter earnings release. Even as the stock has fallen nearly 3 per cent in the last five days and 3.24 per cent so far this year, it has delivered returns of 8 per cent in the last one month and 32.25 per cent in six months. Wipro is likely to post up to 5 per cent revenue growth in constant currency terms in October-December quarter of FY22. Nifty to continue gaining, may head to 18400-18500; 5 things to know before opening bell Domestic equity markets continued to march higher although the pace of the up-move has slowed down. S&P BSE Sensex ended Tuesday session 221 points or 0.37% higher at 60,616 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 settled at 18,055, gaining 0.29%. Entering Wednesday's session, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points hinting at a positive start for Dalal Street. Cues from global peers were positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ closed with gains and Asian markets mirrored the up-move.