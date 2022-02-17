Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a tepid note amid weak global cues; Infosys, TCS in focus

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down start amid weak global cues due to Ukraine crisis.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note today on the back of weak global cues as investors will continue to monitor the situation surrounding Ukraine. Ahead of today’s trading session, SGX Nifty was in red hinting at a flat to gap-down start for Indian benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty 50. Nifty Futures were trading 7.25 pts or 0.04% down at 17,369 on the Singapore Exchange. In Global markets, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.36% while the Topix index shed 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.02%. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 54.57 points to 34,934.27 while the S&P 500 rose fractionally to 4,475.01. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.11% to about 14,124.10.

Selling pressure in the final hour of the trade dragged the Indian equity benchmarks into the red on Thursday in a session that saw the market fluctuate between gains and losses as investors tracked the Ukraine crisis. At close, the Sensex was down 145.37 points, or 0.25 percent, at 57,996.68, and the Nifty was down 30.30 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,322.20. The Sensex lost 573 points from the day’s high and Nifty 168 points. “This increase in volatility is likely to remain in the near term as market continues to focus on the geo-political developments around Russia and Ukraine. Other major factors like inflation and interest rate too continue dominate the Global narrative,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.