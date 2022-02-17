Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a tepid note amid weak global cues; Infosys, TCS in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note today on the back of weak global cues as investors will continue to monitor the situation surrounding Ukraine. Ahead of today’s trading session, SGX Nifty was in red hinting at a flat to gap-down start for Indian benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty 50. Nifty Futures were trading 7.25 pts or 0.04% down at 17,369 on the Singapore Exchange. In Global markets, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.36% while the Topix index shed 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.02%. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 54.57 points to 34,934.27 while the S&P 500 rose fractionally to 4,475.01. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.11% to about 14,124.10.
Selling pressure in the final hour of the trade dragged the Indian equity benchmarks into the red on Thursday in a session that saw the market fluctuate between gains and losses as investors tracked the Ukraine crisis. At close, the Sensex was down 145.37 points, or 0.25 percent, at 57,996.68, and the Nifty was down 30.30 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,322.20. The Sensex lost 573 points from the day’s high and Nifty 168 points. “This increase in volatility is likely to remain in the near term as market continues to focus on the geo-political developments around Russia and Ukraine. Other major factors like inflation and interest rate too continue dominate the Global narrative,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 17 February
Gold steadied on Thursday near an eight-month high touched earlier this week, as the US dollar and Treasury yields dipped on less hawkish-than-feared US Federal Reserve minutes, and as the Ukraine crisis boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold held its ground at $1,868.36 per ounce.
Asian markets opened muted today after a superb rally on Wednesday as markets digest the ongoing news flow on Ukraine/Russia & the Federal Reserve action expected in early March. Japan's 'Nikkei' which rose 600 points yesterday was down 100 in early trade while South Korean & Taiwan indices traded in the green. Chinese stocks should see the mixed reaction as they offer good opportunities as contrarian plays when global geopolitical uncertainty persists.
“Nifty finds support around 17000 while 17600 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 37600 while 38650 will act as resistance.”
~IIFL Securities
Wall Street bounced off session lows on Wednesday with the S&P 500 crossing into positive territory by the closing bell after the U.S. Federal Reserve released meeting minutes, which said that while the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis. While policymakers agreed that it would “soon be appropriate” to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, they would re-asses the rate hike timeline at each meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16%, to 34,934.27, the S&P 500 gained 0.09%, to 4,475.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%, to 14,124.10
“The short term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and further upmove above 17490 is expected to pull Nifty towards immediate resistance of 17650 levels. Inability of bulls to sustain the highs could result in another round of downward correction in the market. Immediate support is placed at 17200 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
