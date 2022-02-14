Share Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1500 points, Nifty hovering near 17,000; TCS gains 2%, RIL falls 2.5%

9:55 (IST) 14 Feb 2022

Jio, SES announce Joint Venture

Reliance Jio, and SES on Monday announced the formation of a joint venture – Jio Space Technology Limited – to deliver “next generation scalable and affordable broadband services” in India leveraging satellite technology. JPL and SES will own 51% and 49% equity stake in the joint venture respectively.

The JV will use multi-orbit space networks that is a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions.