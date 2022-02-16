Share Market LIVE: Indices stare at flat open, Nifty resistance at 17,500; Vedant Fashions shares to be listed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up on Wednesday tracking gains in US markets overnight and strong Asian markets today. Early trends on SGX Nifty indicated at a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 24 points or 0.14 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,372 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Global cues were strong as Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday on the back of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.22%, the S&P 500 gained 1.58%, and Nasdaq ended 2.53% higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.96% in morning trade, while the Topix index gained 1.44%. The Shanghai composite rose 0.49% while the Shenzhen component climbed 0.277%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.97%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.54%.
Shares of Vedant Fashions, the country’s largest company in men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear, will be listed on Exchanges today. The Vedant Fashions IPO had received a tepid response, being subscribed 2.57 times during February 4-8, largely supported by qualified institutional buyers whose reserved portion saw 7.49 times subscription. But demand at non-institutional investors and retail investors’ desk was muted, as their allotted quotas were subscribed 1.07 times and 39 per cent, respectively. The company mopped up Rs 3,149.19 crore through its public issue last week. The IPO was a complete offer for sale, which means the company will not receive issue proceeds.
“Given the fact, India Vix index sustaining above levels of 20; Nifty will continue its volatile ride, marking huge swings on both side. Multiple low ensures immediate support near 16800, while a decisive breakthrough above prior week’s high (i.e. 17639) is essential to end recent series of lower highs. Bank Nifty recovered from lower levels, however it failed to fill the downward gap. In the recent past, BankNifty formed multiple peaks between 38850-39400 zone, the same needs to be taken out to regain required momentum on upside. Selected Auto and IT stocks saw positive traction, stocks specific rally within these sectors is possible.”
~Yes Securities
Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for over 100 days straight on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices unchanged. Today, petrol in Delhi retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November 2021.
“Nifty will aim to preserve its strength on reports of a pullback of Russian troops from the Ukraine border. That said, volatility could be the hallmark until investors are certain that Russia will not invade Ukraine. Focus shifts to the 10-year US Treasury bond yield that has moved up to 2.03%. For the day, support is seen at 17208 and then at 17057. Expect waterfall of selling now only below 16811 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Four stocks – BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and SAIL – are under the F&O ban for February 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
“Nifty 50 formed a bullish candle on daily chart with index managed to close a day below good resistance zone of 17,300 and if index holds above 17300 mark then we may see more surge towards 17,600-17,800 mark which are another resistance zone on the upside. Volatility gauge Index tanks by 10.31% to 20.61. Also broader market confirms an upward move and in turn market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,000 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,500.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a flat start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 17371, up 23 points or 0.13 per cent. In the previous session, Sensex ended 1,736.21 points or 3.08% higher at 58,142.05, and the Nifty 50 settled 509.70 points or 3.03% up at 17,352.50. Markets have been witnessing a roller-coaster ride and analysts expect the same to continue in near future. “In absence of any major domestic event, updates related to Russia-Ukraine tension and its impact on global markets will be on the radar. We suggest limiting leveraged positions and waiting for the markets to stabilise,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking, said.
“Nifty finds support around 17000 while 17600 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 37850 while 38850 will act as resistance.”
~IIFL Securities
Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, pulling further away from the eight-month peak scaled in the previous session, as signs of a slight de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine standoff diminished the appeal of safe havens. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.91 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,852.40.
“Reduction in tensions on Russia-Ukraine front has led to buying interest/short covering in the markets. Nifty filled the downgap made on Feb 14 and nullified the bearish implications thereof. Advance decline ratio closed much above 1:1. Nifty could now face resistance at 17455 while 17214 could be a support.”
~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“On Tuesday, 30 out of 50 stocks in Nifty saw short covering while 10 out of 12 Bank Nifty stocks witnessed short covering. Nifty should aim for 17,450 and 17,600 in this up-move. Supports placed at 17,100 and 17,000.”
~Rahul Sharma, Head- Research, JM Financial Services
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, as signs of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border sparked a risk-on session. All three major indexes notched solid advances on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 422.67 points, or 1.22%, to 34,988.84, the S&P 500 gained 69.4 points, or 1.58%, to 4,471.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 348.84 points, or 2.53%, to 14,139.76.
Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief. Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9% to rebound from two days of falls, while Australia's S&P/ASX200 gained half a percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.1% early in the session, and China's CSI300 Index was up 0.4%.
“Nifty recovered its entire loss of Monday’s fall in today’s session on the back of short covering as well as change in sentiments post Russia pulling back some of its armies from the Ukrainian border. There was strong buying interest in Auto, banking and financials, IT & Real Estate counters. For now, Nifty seems to have taken support near the 16,800-17,000 zones which is forming a crucial base for the market to resume its upward movement. However volatility cannot be ruled out as several global factors continue to drive investor’s sentiments.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50, with a gain of 24 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,372 level on the Singaporean Exchange.