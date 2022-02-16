Share Market LIVE: Indices stare at flat open, Nifty resistance at 17,500; Vedant Fashions shares to be listed

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Early trends on SGX Nifty indicated at a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 24 points or 0.14 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,372 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up on Wednesday tracking gains in US markets overnight and strong Asian markets today. Global cues were strong as Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday on the back of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.22%, the S&P 500 gained 1.58%, and Nasdaq ended 2.53% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.96% in morning trade, while the Topix index gained 1.44%. The Shanghai composite rose 0.49% while the Shenzhen component climbed 0.277%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.97%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.54%.

Shares of Vedant Fashions, the country’s largest company in men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear, will be listed on Exchanges today. The Vedant Fashions IPO had received a tepid response, being subscribed 2.57 times during February 4-8, largely supported by qualified institutional buyers whose reserved portion saw 7.49 times subscription. But demand at non-institutional investors and retail investors’ desk was muted, as their allotted quotas were subscribed 1.07 times and 39 per cent, respectively. The company mopped up Rs 3,149.19 crore through its public issue last week. The IPO was a complete offer for sale, which means the company will not receive issue proceeds.