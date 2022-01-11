Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Vodafone Idea plunges 15%

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets opened flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex was up 121 points or 0.2% at 60,488, while Nifty opened below 18K mark but rose to 18,017.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls looked cautious on Dalal street as Indian equity markets opened flat with positive bias on Tuesday (January 11) amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 150.95 points or 0.25% at 60546.58, and the Nifty was up 45.50 points or 0.25% at 18048.80. Bank Nifty surged 608 points or 1.61% to 38347.90. IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were the major losers. In the Sensex pack, HDFC, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, M&M were the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and SBI were the laggards.

Shares of Paytm (One 97 Communications) will remain in focus on Tuesday. Number of loans disbursed through Paytm’s platform increased by 401% YoY to 0.44 crore loans in Q3FY 2022. The value of loans disbursed through the platform in Q3 FY 2022, was Rs 2,180 crore, an increase of 365% YoY. Paytm has seen a stellar growth in each of its lending products. However, the share hit 52-week low on Monday and share price may extend its losses further and erase more than half of IPO investor’s wealth, said foreign brokerage firm Macquarie in a note. The brokerage firm has cut its target price for the fintech giant to merely Rs 900 per share, 25% lower from its previous target of Rs 1,200 and 58% below the public issue price of Rs 2,150.

Live Updates 9:50 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Vodafone tanks 15% Shares of telecom major Vodafone Idea tanked 15% on Tuesday after the board of Vodafone Idea Ltd approved conversion of AGR dues and spectrum interest into equity, leading to the government becoming a nearly 36% stakeholder in the telecom company. 9:23 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global gues Indian equity markets opened flat with positive bias on Tuesday (January 11) amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 150.95 points or 0.25% at 60546.58, and the Nifty was up 45.50 points or 0.25% at 18048.80. 9:17 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Govt to hold 36% stake in Vodafone Idea The board of Vodafone Idea Ltd has approved conversion of AGR dues and spectrum interest into equity, leading to the government becoming a nearly 36% stakeholder in the telecom company. Following conversion, it is expected that the Government will hold around 35.8% of the total outstanding shares of the Company, while the promoter shareholders Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group would hold around 28.5% and around 17.8% stake in the company respectively. Read full story 9:14 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Stocks to watch Future Retail: Amazon has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order that stayed the arbitration proceedings initiated by the e-commerce giant before a Singapore tribunal against Future Retail. Telecom stocks: The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom industry rose 4.24% sequentially to Rs 53,510 crore for the July-September 2021 period. The access services or mobile services AGR of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea rose during the period, while that of state-run BSNL witnesses a drop, showed data released by TRAI. Read full story 9:09 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Benchmark indices flat in pre-opening session Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session. At 09:03 am, the Sensex was down 91.84 points or 0.15% at 60303.79, and the Nifty was down 31 points or 0.17% at 17972.30. 8:57 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Benchmark indices can witness a minor corrective fall Benchmark Indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Both European and US markets closed in red. Asian markets are also trading in red. India continues to witness exponential rise in new covid cases but the hope of stupendous earning season along with positive sentiment regarding the forthcoming budget continues to drive the market in upward trajectory. Benchmark indices may face some resistance around 18150 and 18200 and can witness a minor corrective fall, said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities. 8:47 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Nifty support zone placed at 17800-17850 Nifty closed at call writing resistance of 18000 while Put writers were seen shifting base to 17800. Nifty PCR has risen to 1.45 level. Both Nifty Futures and Bank Nifty Futures added longs but volumes were on lower side by 25% indicating lack of participation at higher end. FIIs took a back seat but it was DIIs and Retail which added longs yesterday. Expect more upside if 18,050 is surpassed which can take Nifty up to 18200-18250. Support zone placed at 17800-17850, said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial Services. 8:34 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Asia stocks dip and US futures fluctuate Asian stocks slipped Tuesday and U.S. futures fluctuated ahead of a key inflation print stateside that’s expected to strengthen the case for tighter monetary policy. A gauge of Asia Pacific shares dropped with modest losses seen in many markets. S&P 500 contracts were little changed after the benchmark posted its longest losing streak since September, though dip buyers emerged late in the session to wipe out almost all intraday losses. Read full story 8:31 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Nifty resistance in the range of 18000-18100 Nifty has finally reclaimed the 18000 mark within a very short period post the recent correction. This clearly indicates the strong momentum and buying interest of market participants. In our last week’s update, we had mentioned about the target zone of 18000-18050 for Nifty which was achieved today. Now, although the trend continues to be positive, the index is trading around its short term hurdle as a certain combination of retracements of the recent correction points out resistance in the range of 18000-18100, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com. 8:31 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Nifty support at 17600, resistance placed at 18200 “Nifty finds support around 17650 while 18200 will act as resistance. Bank Nifty finds support around 37650 while 38650 will act as resistance on the upside,” said IIFL Securities. 8:29 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Domestic markets stare at a flat to negative start on Tuesday Early trends on SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 65 points or 0.36%. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,982.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am. 8:28 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Markets start the week on a positive note; Sensex reclaims 60000, Nifty tops 18K The Indian equity markets started the week on a strong note, with the Sensex closing above 60,000 and the Nifty going past the psychologically important 18,000-mark on Monday. Despite mixed global cues, the market started strong and extended gains to close near the day's high as auto, bank, power and realty stocks lifted the indices. At close, the Sensex was up 650.98 points, or 1.09 percent, at 60,395.63, and the Nifty was up 190.60 points, or 1.07 percent, at 18,003.30.