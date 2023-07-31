scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty might see muted open on flat GIFT Nifty; Asia shares, US markets soar in green

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty indicated a flat start for Indian benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50.

Written by FE Business
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.55% on Friday, while the S&P 500 jumped 0.99% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index soared 1.90%. (Image: Reuters)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty traded flat during Monday’s early trading session, indicating a similar opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended marginally red after trimming most losses on Friday. The Nifty 50 fell 0.05% to close at 19,646. On the other hand, Sensex tanked 106 points to end at 66,160.2.

“The better-than-expected US Q2 GDP data, though positive, hindered the mood of the domestic market as it signalled the chances of another rate hike. The Fed chief’s comments about a data-centric approach without ruling out rate hikes added to the uncertainty. Furthermore, the reversal of the buying trend by FII and the rise in US bond yields contributed to market volatility. However, Asian markets remained largely positive due to the BOJ’s decision to retain the policy rate, contrary to speculation about the removal of stimulus measures,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Updates on 31 July, 2023

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 08:15 IST

