Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see muted opening, GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets broadly in red

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a muted opening amid mixed global cues.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The Asian market traded broadly in the red during the early trade on Monday. (Reuters)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a muted opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded flat at 19,920.5, down by 17.5 points during Monday’s early trading session.

In the Asian market, the Asia Dow was down by 0.04%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, was up by 0.36%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.15%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 1.42%.

08:18 (IST) 11 Sep 2023
Bank Nifty outlook

“The next significant hurdle on the upside is situated at 45,500, where the highest open interest is concentrated. The index maintains a 'buy on dip' mode, with robust support seen at the 44,800 levels, underlining the bullish sentiment in the market,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

08:12 (IST) 11 Sep 2023
Nifty 50 technical outlook

“Daily and hourly momentum indicators have a positive crossover which is a buy signal and thus this is likely to be only a consolidation and in case of a dip it should be used as a buying opportunity. On the upside we expect 19,900 which is around the swing high it touched during July. In terms of levels, 19,630 – 19,670 shall act as a crucial support zone while 19,860 – 19,900 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 07:58 IST

