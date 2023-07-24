Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.20% loss during Monday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,727.5 indicating a negative opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped their winning streak and closed in the red on Friday. Nifty 50 tanked 234.15 points to settle at 19,745, while Sensex gave up 1.31% to close at 66,684.26, almost 900 points lower.

“The weak guidance from Infosys cast a shadow over the outlook of the Indian IT sector, causing a delay in Nifty’s pursuit of the 20,000 mark. While the heavyweights surrendered to the bears, the small caps demonstrated resilience. Global markets presented a mixed picture, with the US market struggling due to weak earnings, while UK retail sales exceeded expectations with a 0.7% MoM growth,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

