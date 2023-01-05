Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Highlights: Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty may see an opening in the green this morning as hinted by the SGX Nifty, that is trading 0.25% higher. Nifty Futures gained 45.5 points on the Singaporean Exchange to trade at 18,456. The indices closed the session lower on Wednesday’s trading session as ‘cautiousness ahead of the release of FOMC meeting minutes led to some profit booking in the index heavy weights’, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFSL.

Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting released overnight showed that while officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, they remained focused on curbing inflation, and were worried about any “misperception” in financial markets that their commitment was flagging, according Reuters. The hawkish US Fed rhetoric buoyed the global market’s sentiments as Wall Street ended with gains on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.40%, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closed 0.69% and 0.75% higher respectively. Following the US markets’ cues, Asia-Pacific stocks also rose. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.39%, while the Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.69% and 0.52% respectively.

Live Updates

