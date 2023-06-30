scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green, SGX Nifty jumps 50 points; ICICI Securities shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex were closed for trading on Thursday on account of the Bakri Eid holiday.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
On Wednesday, after scaling new heights, indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at record closing highs.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty recorded a 0.20% gain during Friday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,188.5 indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were closed for trading on Thursday on account of the Bakri Eid holiday. However, on Wednesday, the indices climbed to fresh highs, with Nifty surpassing the 19,000 level and Sensex climbing above 64,000.

“After multiple attempts, the domestic market successfully managed to sustain record high levels, thanks to the increased buying interest in heavyweight stocks. The market’s bullish momentum was further supported by strong FII inflows and a narrowing current account deficit, both of which positively impacted investor sentiments. The gains were widespread, with the pharma and metal sectors leading the way as top performers, outshining other sectors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates on 30 June, 2023

08:09 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
Currency Outlook

“US GDP from Q1 was revised up and Jobless Claims fell in the third week of June. U.S. Treasury bond yields and DXY soared, underpinning projections of higher rates. Chinese Yuan further weakens which may put pressure on rupee. For USDINR, 81.95 acts as a support while 82.30 a resistance.”

– Kunal Sodhani, AVP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank India.

08:08 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
Technical View

“The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having surpassed above the crucial overhead resistance of 18,900 levels on Wednesday, there is a possibility of more upside towards 19,100-19,200 levels in the next few sessions before shifting into consolidation/minor weakness from the highs. Immediate support is at 18,830 levels.”

– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

07:56 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth net Rs 12,350 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth net Rs 1,021.01 crore on June 28, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

07:55 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
Asian markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the mixed on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% in trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.58%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.49% while South Korea’s Kospi was higher by 0.32%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a loss of 0.64%.

07:50 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
Wall Street Overnight

S&P 500 gained 0.46%, the Nasdaq Composite settled flat, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.79%. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Thursday as bank shares rallied after major lenders cleared the Federal Reserve's annual stress test, while strong economic data stoked expectations of further interest rate hikes from the central bank

07:48 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
Crude Oil

Brent crude oil prices were little changed in early trading on Friday, but were set to notch their first monthly gain this year as a steep drawdown in oil stocks and OPEC+ plans to cut output outweighed demand fears stemming from rising interest rates.

07:37 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
Market holiday

BSE and NSE were closed for trading on Thursday on account of the Bakri Eid holiday.

07:36 (IST) 30 Jun 2023
Nifty, Sensex touch record highs

NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex touched record highs on Wednesday driven by strong institutional inflows, positive global cues and cheery market sentiment. After touching highs of 19,014.2, Nifty 50 settled at 18,972.10. Sensex surpassed the 64,000 mark at 64,050.44 before trimming some gains to close at 63,915.42.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 07:32 IST

