Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty recorded a 0.20% gain during Friday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,188.5 indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were closed for trading on Thursday on account of the Bakri Eid holiday. However, on Wednesday, the indices climbed to fresh highs, with Nifty surpassing the 19,000 level and Sensex climbing above 64,000.

“After multiple attempts, the domestic market successfully managed to sustain record high levels, thanks to the increased buying interest in heavyweight stocks. The market’s bullish momentum was further supported by strong FII inflows and a narrowing current account deficit, both of which positively impacted investor sentiments. The gains were widespread, with the pharma and metal sectors leading the way as top performers, outshining other sectors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

