Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened in the green on Wednesday, prompted by a higher GIFT Nifty. Sensex opened at the 65,300.93 level while Nifty start the day near 19,410.35. The broader markets traded largely in the green, as Nifty Next 50 jumped 0.4% while the midcap and smallcap indices recorded gains as well. Sectorally, Bank Nifty was flat, while metal stocks continued their outperformance. Nifty IT and media shares also contributed to the gains.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Jio Financial Services shares hit the lower circuit of 5% for the third consecutive session on sustained fund outflows.
“Caution may still prevail as markets are in a consolidation mode over the past week and intra-day volatility has been the ongoing theme. While there is growing anxiety about China’s economy, S&P Global Ratings has joined Moody’s Investors Service and downgraded some US banks due to a challenging economic environment, which could dealt a major blow to investors' sentiments world wide.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex began positively on Wednesday. Sensex commenced at 65,300.93, while Nifty opened at 19,410.35, above the 19,400 level.
“Bank Nifty has tried to sustain above 44,000 however as the day progressed it witnessed selling pressure and closed marginally in the red. The pullback towards key hourly moving averages placed in the range 44,000 – 44,100 is providing a stiff resistance. Unless the Bank Nifty manages to sustain above the resistance zone we can expect the selling pressure to continue. On the downside the Nifty Bank Nifty can slip towards 43,500 from a short term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
Oil prices eased in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by fears U.S. interest rates could stay higher for longer and economic growth could slow further in top crude importer China and hurt fuel demand.
The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors stayed worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as bank shares eased, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.51%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.06%.