08:39 (IST) 23 Aug 2023

Bank Nifty outlook

“Bank Nifty has tried to sustain above 44,000 however as the day progressed it witnessed selling pressure and closed marginally in the red. The pullback towards key hourly moving averages placed in the range 44,000 – 44,100 is providing a stiff resistance. Unless the Bank Nifty manages to sustain above the resistance zone we can expect the selling pressure to continue. On the downside the Nifty Bank Nifty can slip towards 43,500 from a short term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.