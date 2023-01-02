Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on the first trading session of the year. Nifty opened higher to trade at 18,128, up by 20 points while Sensex gained 41 points, trading at 60,881. Bank Nifty opened higher by 150 points but gave up the gains to trade flat. The broader markets opened flat, with small-cap indices as the top gainers. Sectorally, Nifty Metal gained 1.6% as MOIL, Tata Steel and SAIL lead the index’s gains while Bank Nifty rose 0.59% to trade at 43,241 as IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank are the top performing constituents.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 2 January
“Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 19,000 for Calls and 18,000 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 18,200 for Calls and 17,500 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 18,200 for Calls and 18,200 for Puts in weekly and at 19,200 for Calls and 17,500 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by -2.68%, increased future index shorts by 25.50% and in index options by 81.48% in Call longs, 50.38% in Call short, 185.04% in Put longs and 27.79% in Put shorts.”
– Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The banking stocks index Bank Nifty gained 320 points to trade at 43,305. Constituents IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, PNB and ICICI Bank are the top performing stocks, with IDFC First Bank up 3.9%.
Broader markets trade higher even as global cues are negative. Nifty Midcap 100 is up by 0.38% while Nifty Smallcap 250 is 0.4% higher. Volatility gauge, India VIX, rises by 2.1%, at 15.18.
“There are mixed signals from the economy and markets as trading begins for the New Year. Robust GST collections at Rs 1.49 trillion indicate resilience of the economy and surveys among CEOs reveal that many companies are upbeat about hiring and capex in 2023. This augurs well for India’s economic outperformance again in 2023 and this can lead to market outperformance, too. However, since valuations continue to be high, there can be selling pressure particularly from FIIs, in the early days of 2023. Rising bond yield in the US (the 10-year yield is at 3.88%) is negative. Investors should focus on beating the market in 2023. Market-beating returns can come from banking, capital goods and construction-related sectors.”
– Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Prannoy Roy sold 86,65,209 shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) at Rs 342.65 per share and Radhika Roy sold 89,12,467 shares of NDTV at the same price while RRPR Holding bought 175,77,676 shares of the company at Rs 342.65 per share.
Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd Non-Odi Account sold 5,42,828 shares of Elin Electronics Ltd (ELIN) at Rs 231.42 per share.
Bearish bias below 18,200. If Nifty breaks 17,992, expect it to test 17,800 in this week. Bank Nifty can see further selling pressure below 42,850.
Position Sizing Guide: Small
Support: 17,992 & 17,800 | Resistance: 18,200 & 18,264
– Rahul Sharma, JM Financial Services
“Nifty formed a bearish Dark cloud cover pattern on daily charts. 17774 now becomes an important support level to track. On upmoves, 18255-18473 band remains a crucial resistance. Nifty formed an engulfing bear pattern on monthly charts. In the past such formations have led to a fall of 5-18% over the next few months. US markets will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, which falls on Sunday. January month in India historically sees a rise which is getting sold off later in the month.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended the morning's pre-open session with slight gains despite global cues being negative and SGX Nifty trading lower. Nifty closed 26 points higher at 18,131 while Sensex ended 30 points up at 60,871.
“Last Friday’s weakness is likely to extend in today’s early trade as bearishness in the SGX Nifty could weigh on sentiment. Besides, technical conditions suggest overbought conditions as stocks valuations remain expensive by historical standards, spelling downside risks to corporate earnings. While select bouts of buying will continue, the perennial concerns regarding rising interest rates going ahead, volatile oil prices, and increasing Covid cases in China could trigger sell-offs. However, for time being investors can heave a sigh of relief as GST revenues grew 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022. December was the 10th consecutive month when GST revenues were more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore.”
– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Revenue growth momentum is likely to moderate in Q3 due to furloughs, lower number of working days, deferred spending by few clients, and increased cautiousness among clients amid macro uncertainties. We expect revenue growth of 0.8-3.7% CC QoQ for Tier-1 companies and of -0.4% to 3.4% for mid-cap companies.
– Emkay
The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock under its F&O ban list for 2 January. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Meanwhile, US markets slipped in the previous session to end a brutal 2022 with a whimper. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22% to 33,147.25, the S&P 500 lost 0.25% to 3,839.50, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11% to 10,466.48. Wall Street’s three main indices booked their first yearly drop since 2018.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net offloaded shares worth Rs 2,950.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 2,266.20 crore on 30 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.