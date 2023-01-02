09:16 (IST) 2 Jan 2023

NSE Bulk Deals data

Prannoy Roy sold 86,65,209 shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) at Rs 342.65 per share and Radhika Roy sold 89,12,467 shares of NDTV at the same price while RRPR Holding bought 175,77,676 shares of the company at Rs 342.65 per share.

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd Non-Odi Account sold 5,42,828 shares of Elin Electronics Ltd (ELIN) at Rs 231.42 per share.

