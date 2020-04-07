Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open in green amid global positive cues; India’s growth may slip below 3% in FY21

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled over 2 per cent lower on Friday led by sell-off in private bank stocks after Moody’s changed outlook on Indian banks to negative. The 30-share index Sensex ended 674 points or 2.39 per cent down at 27,591, while broader Nifty50 index finished below the crucial 8,100 level, down 170 points or 2.06 per cent. Asian stocks climbed tracking gains on Wall Street on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths. Nikkei futures opened lower but were 2.3% above the cash close. The yen eased 0.01% as traders awaited more details on the government’s stimulus package. US stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying at least 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,627.46 points, or 7.73%, to 22,679.99, the S&P 500 gained 175.03 points, or 7.03%, to 2,663.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 540.16 points, or 7.33%, to 7,913.24.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Sensex and Nifty with a 377 points or 4.65 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,486 on the Singaporean Exchange.
India’s growth could slip below 3 per cent in the current fiscal if COVID-19 proliferates within India, lockdown extended and global economy slips into recession, a KPMG report said. It said the three major contributors to GDP — private consumption, investment and external trade — will all get affected due to the spread of the pandemic. The KPMG report presented three scenarios to explain the economic effects of COVID–19. In the scenario of quick retraction across globe by April-end to mid-May, the report said “India’s growth for 2020-21 may be in the range of 5.3 to 5.7 per cent, though this scenario looks distant at this moment”.
Highlights
Lockdowns, social distancing, restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential activities have not only pulled brakes on economic activities but the trading hours in the financial markets have also been decreased. RBI has cut the trading hours of various markets up to 4 hours daily. The money market where financial instruments with high liquidity and short-term maturities are traded will be open only from 10 am to 2 pm, instead of 9 am to 5 pm from April 7 to April 17.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked his council of ministers to firm up a business continuity plan and brace for fighting the “economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on a war footing” once the lockdown is lifted. In a meeting, via video conference, Modi asked the ministers concerned to ensure that the Rs 1.7-lakh-crore relief package, announced late last month, is implemented swiftly and seamlessly to soften the blow to the poor and the vulnerable.
With tax revenues likely to be hit hard due to Covid-19, the Centre should present another Budget for FY21 after the pandemic is fully contained, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told FE. Since borrowing is likely to be scaled up in the second half of this fiscal than Budget plans suggest, he said the fiscal deficit should be monetised in view of the need to give stimulus to people and companies struggling with massive disruptions in the economic activity.


The Covid-19 outbreak has led to an unprecedented loss to the global wealth with the top 100 billionaires losing $408 billion or 13% of the total wealth in two months, wiping out all gains made in the past two and a half years, according to a special report by the China-based Hurun Report. This special report follows on from the Hurun Global Rich List 2020, which had a wealth cut-off of January 31, 2020.
It can reasonably be expected that the Government will announce a second round of economic relief package before the lock down is lifted by mid-April. However, in anticipation of such package markets are likely to witness bounces. Pharmaceuticals look resilient and seems to be little affected by the lock down, traders can take long positions in this sector. Financials may rebound after the relief package is announced so one can wait and watch for the time being. As an asset allocation strategy going for quality corporate bonds with yields of around 12% or higher would be a good option in these stressful times. Investors are advised to continue their SIPs which would help them take advantage of the irrationally beaten down prices, says Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.
'We believe the market trend will continue to remain challenging until the fresh cases start to decline. Though the defensive pack is playing saviour, the damage in other sectors is more severe and that would keep the markets under pressure ahead also. In short, traders should continue with short bets while keeping the focus on risk management,' Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.
'As we all know, markets are clearly driven by fear and sentiments, and till the time, things with respect to coronavirus pandemic does not subside, the pain is likely to stay in the market. Traders are advised not to create aggressive bets especially leveraged positions in such kind of environment,' Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said.
