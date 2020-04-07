Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open in green amid global positive cues; India’s growth may slip below 3% in FY21

India’s growth could slip below 3 per cent in the current fiscal if COVID-19 proliferates within India, lockdown extended and global economy slips into recession, a KPMG report said

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled over 2 per cent lower on Friday led by sell-off in private bank stocks after Moody’s changed outlook on Indian banks to negative. The 30-share index Sensex ended 674 points or 2.39 per cent down at 27,591, while broader Nifty50 index finished below the crucial 8,100 level, down 170 points or 2.06 per cent. Asian stocks climbed tracking gains on Wall Street on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths. Nikkei futures opened lower but were 2.3% above the cash close. The yen eased 0.01% as traders awaited more details on the government’s stimulus package. US stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying at least 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,627.46 points, or 7.73%, to 22,679.99, the S&P 500 gained 175.03 points, or 7.03%, to 2,663.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 540.16 points, or 7.33%, to 7,913.24.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Sensex and Nifty with a 377 points or 4.65 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,486 on the Singaporean Exchange.

India’s growth could slip below 3 per cent in the current fiscal if COVID-19 proliferates within India, lockdown extended and global economy slips into recession, a KPMG report said. It said the three major contributors to GDP — private consumption, investment and external trade — will all get affected due to the spread of the pandemic. The KPMG report presented three scenarios to explain the economic effects of COVID–19. In the scenario of quick retraction across globe by April-end to mid-May, the report said “India’s growth for 2020-21 may be in the range of 5.3 to 5.7 per cent, though this scenario looks distant at this moment”.

Read More