Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening bell; SEBI proposes T+1 trade settlement cycle

SGX Nifty trades with gains. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets ended their gaining streak on Tuesday to close the day with a negative bias. S&P BSE Sensex dropped 17 points and closed at 58,279 while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 15 points to end at 17,632. Bank Nifty along with all midcap and smallcap indices closed in the negative, except Nifty Midcap 50. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, signaling positive market sentiment ahead of the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed after Wall Street indices ended in opposite directions and Asian markets mirrored their move.

In a major move towards making domestic markets more liquid, capital markets regulator SEBI, on Tuesday introduced T+1 settlement cycle for completion of share transactions on an optional basis. The regulator has decided to provide flexibility to stock exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement cycles for completion of share transactions, according to a circular. The stock exchange may choose to offer T+1 settlement cycle on any of the scrips, after giving advance notice of at least one month, regarding change in the settlement cycle, to all stakeholders, including the public at large, and also disseminating the same on its website. Currently, trades on the Indian stock exchanges are settled in two working days after the transaction is done (T+2).

