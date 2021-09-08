Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening bell; SEBI proposes T+1 trade settlement cycle

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets ended their gaining streak on Tuesday to close the day with a negative bias. S&P BSE Sensex dropped 17 points and closed at 58,279 while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 15 points to end at 17,632. Bank Nifty along with all midcap and smallcap indices closed in the negative, except Nifty Midcap 50. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, signaling positive market sentiment ahead of the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed after Wall Street indices ended in opposite directions and Asian markets mirrored their move.
In a major move towards making domestic markets more liquid, capital markets regulator SEBI, on Tuesday introduced T+1 settlement cycle for completion of share transactions on an optional basis. The regulator has decided to provide flexibility to stock exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement cycles for completion of share transactions, according to a circular. The stock exchange may choose to offer T+1 settlement cycle on any of the scrips, after giving advance notice of at least one month, regarding change in the settlement cycle, to all stakeholders, including the public at large, and also disseminating the same on its website. Currently, trades on the Indian stock exchanges are settled in two working days after the transaction is done (T+2).
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a positive start on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the early trade, Nifty futures were trading 39.50 points or 0.23 per cent up at 17,418.50 on Singaporean Exchange. A host of factors such as Cabinet meeting, T+1 settlement cycle for completion of share transactions, stock-specific action, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will be among guiding factors for Indian stock market.
"Nifty is expected to open positive at 17410, up by 40 points. Nifty is in a strong bullish trend and we may see levels of 17480 and 17520 in the next few trading sessions. 17300 and 17250 are strong support for Nifty. Buying on dips with strict stop loss loss can be a good strategy in the current markets," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the third consecutive day on Tuesday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.62 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 5 when prices were cut by 15 paise. So far this month, prices have been reduced twice, trimming the rate by 30 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
After the 800/2840 points rally, the indices are trading within a narrow range, which indicates bulls may start feeling discomfort to go further long near 17450. But technically, a short term correction if possible only below 17290/58000. For the next few trading sessions, 17290/58000 should act as a trend decider level, above which we can expect one more uptrend wave towards 17450-17500/58550-58700. However, trading below the same would trigger quick intraday correction up to 17250-17210/57700-57500.
Nifty futures were trading 58 points or 0.33 per cent up at 17437 on Singaporean Exchange on Wednesday, indicating a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the previous session, BSE Sensex slipped 17 points to end at 58,279. Nifty 50 was down 15.7 points on closing bell settling at 17,362. Analysts say that the market seems to have shifted into a consolidation mode with range bound action.
Nifty had a larger high-low range on Tuesday compared to the previous day. However, the close was not too different. As US markets were shut on Monday, global stocks are finding it difficult to find cues and hence direction. Post resumption of US markets on Tuesday, we may see higher volatility and close on close change on Wednesday. The advance-decline ratio again dipped too much below 1:1 worrying investors and dampening volumes.
~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
SGX Nifty was trading 50 points higher on Wednesday morning, hinting at positive momentum buildup ahead of the day's trade.
The settlement option for security will be applicable to all types of transactions in the security on that stock exchange. For example, if a security is placed under T+1 settlement on a stock exchange, the regular market deals as well as block deals will follow the T+1 settlement cycle on that bourse.
