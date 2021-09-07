Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for Sensex, Nifty; SEBI bans 85 entities for trading fraud

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls continue to dominate Dalal Street, pushing benchmark indices to all-time highs once again on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex closed the previous day’s trade at 58,296 while NSE Nifty 50 ended at 17,377. Broader markets mirrored the up-move. Bank Nifty fell half a per cent on Monday, closing the day at 36,592. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat. Cues from global peers were mixed. Major Asian stock markets were moving in either direction. Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were down with losses while Hang Seng, TOPIX, and NIkkei 225 were up in the green. Wall Street remained closed on Monday.
Capitals markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has banned 85 entities from capital markets for up to one year for fraudulent trading practices. In its order, the regulator restrained Sunrise Asian and its then five directors from the capital markets for one year and the 79 connected entities for six months. SEBI had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Sunrise Asian for the period from October 16, 2012 to September 30, 2015, based on a reference received from the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Kolkata. The market watchdog found that pursuant to allotment of shares under the scheme of amalgamation, Sunrise Asian and its then directors had devised an arrangement whereby 83 connected entities had manipulated the price of the scrip in four patches of trading during the investigation period, thereby violating PFUTP norms.
Highlights
Nifty futures were trading 15 points down at 17,404 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a lower start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex closed at 58,296, gaining 0.29% while NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 17,377 or up by 0.31%. The market continued its positive momentum and mirrored the upmove in other global markets. Analysts say that the Nifty is still maintaining a higher bottom formation which is broadly positive.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged on Tuesday by oil marketing companies for the second day straight. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.62 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 5 when prices were cut by 15 paise. So far this month, prices have been reduced twice, cutting the price by 30 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Before anyone could realise, we have conquered 17400 as well. The rally has been steady in nature but the kind of elevated levels we have reached now, it’s too fast too furious. Hence, although the trend is extremely strong, we remain a bit sceptical and continue to advise booking profits in the rally at least with a short term view. As far as levels are concerned, 17450 – 17500 would be seen as immediate hurdles and the moment we slide below 17340, we may see some decent profit booking towards 17250 – 17200.
~ Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
A consortium of lenders is yet to receive any bids for the sale of debt-laden Videocon group’s energy business, even though a couple of firms had expressed interest earlier. Following this, the Committee of Creditors (CoC), led by SBI, has decided to extend the deadline for Videocon Oil Ventures’ (VOVL’s) resolution process till September 30, sources close to the development said.
