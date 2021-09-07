Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for Sensex, Nifty; SEBI bans 85 entities for trading fraud

On Tuesday morning, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were down with losses while Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were up in the green. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls continue to dominate Dalal Street, pushing benchmark indices to all-time highs once again on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex closed the previous day’s trade at 58,296 while NSE Nifty 50 ended at 17,377. Broader markets mirrored the up-move. Bank Nifty fell half a per cent on Monday, closing the day at 36,592. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat. Cues from global peers were mixed. Major Asian stock markets were moving in either direction. Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were down with losses while Hang Seng, TOPIX, and NIkkei 225 were up in the green. Wall Street remained closed on Monday.

Capitals markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has banned 85 entities from capital markets for up to one year for fraudulent trading practices. In its order, the regulator restrained Sunrise Asian and its then five directors from the capital markets for one year and the 79 connected entities for six months. SEBI had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Sunrise Asian for the period from October 16, 2012 to September 30, 2015, based on a reference received from the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Kolkata. The market watchdog found that pursuant to allotment of shares under the scheme of amalgamation, Sunrise Asian and its then directors had devised an arrangement whereby 83 connected entities had manipulated the price of the scrip in four patches of trading during the investigation period, thereby violating PFUTP norms.

