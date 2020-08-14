Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for Sensex, Nifty; SC hearing on telecom AGR dues today

Nifty futures were trading 9.55 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,333 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to open subdued on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 9.55 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,333 on Singaporean Exchange. A host of factors such as macro-data, stock-specific action induced from corporate results and other global developments will be tracked keenly today. Besides, the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by governor Shaktikanta Das, is set to meet today and among the items on the agenda of this meeting are the approval of the RBI’s balance sheet for 2019-20 and the question of dividend transfer to the government. Asian peers ween trading mixed in early trade on Friday with Japan’s Nikkei adding 0.23%. Topix index edged lower while Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.24% on opening. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.20 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.27 per cent.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on telecom companies under insolvency to August 14. The apex court questioned the government’s stance on the matter. A bench led by Justices Arun Mishra told solicitor-general Tushar Mehta that he should come prepared on Friday with a plan for recovery of dues from the companies under insolvency. And whether spectrum can be sold by these telecom companies.

