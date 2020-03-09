Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open down, SGX Nifty slips 300 pts; SBI’s reconstruction plan for Yes Bank today

S&P BSE Sensex ended the week down 1,340 points at 37,576; while the broader NSE Nifty 50 slipped 351 points this week to end at just below the 11,000-mark

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended deep in red on Friday amid a spike in coronavirus cases and surprise Yes Bank fiasco. Apart from this, factory output data for January and inflation data for February to be released on March 12. S&P BSE Sensex ended the week down 1,340 points at 37,576; while the broader NSE Nifty 50 slipped 351 points this week to end at just below the 11,000-mark. Asian stocks sank on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei fell 4.7 per cent and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 3 per cent, while Shanghai blue chips dropped 2.1 per cent. On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.5 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 25,864.78, the S&P 500 lost 51.57 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 2,972.37, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.98 points, or 1.87 per cent, to 8,575.62.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggests lower opening for the Sensex and Nifty with a 318 points decline or 2.91 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading down at 10,609 on the Singaporean Exchange.

State Bank of India (SBI) has abeen allowed to pick up 49 per cent stake in the cash-strapped private sector lender Yes Bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday came up with a draft reconstruction plan, under which SBI was to invest up to 49% in Yes Bank. The public sector bank has to submit its reply on the reconstruction plan by Monday. Rajnish Kumar said his investment and legal team was doing the due diligence on the draft scheme. SBI is expected to invest anywhere between Rs 2,450 crore and RS 10,000 crore in the troubled Yes Bank.

