Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at another bloodbath on D-Street; SBI to invest Rs 7,250 cr in Yes Bank

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty logged their worst single-day fall ever in the absolute term on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 2,919 points or 8.18 per cent while the border Nifty 50 index tumbled down below the 9,600 points falling 868 points or 8.30 per cent lower. Asian stocks crashed in Friday’s session as the panic selling in financial markets deepened. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 10 per cent, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2 per cent, Australia’s benchmark fell 7.6 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 6.8 per cent. On Wall Street stocks plunged around 10 per cent. The US markets halted trading for 15 minutes after S&P 500 hit downdraft circuit breakers. US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe to the United States, following which travellers rushed to airports to board the last flights back to the US.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a big gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty with a 646 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 8,933 on the Singaporean Exchange.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it would invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank for a stake of up to 49%. SBI will buy 725 crore shares in the private sector lender at Rs 10 apiece. Other investors who are expected to pick up a stake in Yes Bank include lenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC and high net worth investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and R Damani. Together they are expected to bring in close to Rs 5,000 crore. Some foreign investors may be roped in at a later stage for additional infusion of capital

