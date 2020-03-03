Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat opening for Sensex, Nifty; SBI Cards IPO subscribed 39% on first day

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday for the seventh straight session as the concerns over coronavirus continued to weigh investor sentiment. In a separate news report, an Italian national tested positive for coronavirus in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to six. Indian bourses marked its longest losing streak so far in 2020. However, investors lost wealth to the tune of Rs 12.9 lakh crore in last seven sessions. Yesterday, two fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in India, one in Delhi and another in Telangana. S&P BSE Sensex settled 153 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 38,144 points while the broader Nifty 50 index, slipped below 11,150 mark, to settle at 11,132, down 69 points or 0.62 per cent. Global shares extended their rebound in Tuesday’s session. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.6 per cent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 2.4 per cent and Australian shares advanced 1.8 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5 per cent while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4 per cent in a major rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 5.09 per cent to end at 26,703.32 points, while the S&P 500 surged 4.60 per cent to 3,090.23. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.49 per cent to 8,952.17.
We recently met with the Head of Investor Relations at Ujjivan Financial Services. In the last year, the bank has seen a change in MD & CEO (May’19) and the listing of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – the key subsidiary operating entity (Oct’19). The bank is focussed on emerging as mass-market bank beyond its roots as a microfinance lender. Key trends on assets (growth and diversification), liabilities and asset quality have shown improvement in recent quarters.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest flat to positive opening for Sensex and Nifty, with 39 points or 0.35 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,160-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
We believe the turnaround of the acquired Century Cement’s assets itself could add 4-5% to UltraTech Cement’s (UTCEM) EBITDA in FY21. Coupled with increased cost efficiencies and industry average 6-7% volume growth, we model 13% EBITDA CAGR for UTCEM over FY20-22E on a high base of >30% EBITDA growth in FY20E.
On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,354.72 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,138 crore, as per the data available with NSE suggested.
Harmonisation of banking products, policies and processes for the merger of Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank is going on ‘smoothly’, and the two lenders are working to meet the April 1 deadline as the probable effective date for the mega consolidation of 10 state-owned banks. The two banks have also chalked out plans to clock Rs 10 lakh-crore business for the amalgamated entity in the next two-three years.
Indian equities bucked the trend seen in other Asian markets to close in the red on Monday, after two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telengana and New Delhi. The markets gave up initial gains on Monday after new cases were reported raising doubts over the containment of the deadly virus. After rising 786 points in early trade, the Sensex closed 153.27 points down ending the day at 38,144 points. The benchmark extended its fall for the seventh day and marked its longest losing streak so far in 2020. The index has lost about 8% in the last seven sessions while the broader Nifty50 closed 69 points lower at 11,132.75 points. Investor wealth to the tune of Rs 12.9 lakh crore has been wiped out during the last seven sessions.
SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offering (IPO) saw a positive response from investors on the first day of bidding and was subscribed 39 per cent at the end of the day. The second-largest card issuer in the country received bids for 3,94,45,830 shares against the total offering of 10 crore shares under various categories. SBI Cards is planning to raise more than Rs 10,000 crores, which will make it the fifth-largest IPO ever in the country. Retail investor category saw bids for more than 62 per cent of the reserved portion of 4.27 crores. Non-institutional investor bid for 22 lakh shares on the first day which was 12 per cent of the shares reserved under the category.
