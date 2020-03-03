Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat opening for Sensex, Nifty; SBI Cards IPO subscribed 39% on first day

S&P BSE Sensex settled 153 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 38,144 points while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 11,132, down 69 points or 0.62 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday for the seventh straight session as the concerns over coronavirus continued to weigh investor sentiment. In a separate news report, an Italian national tested positive for coronavirus in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to six. Indian bourses marked its longest losing streak so far in 2020. However, investors lost wealth to the tune of Rs 12.9 lakh crore in last seven sessions. Yesterday, two fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in India, one in Delhi and another in Telangana. S&P BSE Sensex settled 153 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 38,144 points while the broader Nifty 50 index, slipped below 11,150 mark, to settle at 11,132, down 69 points or 0.62 per cent. Global shares extended their rebound in Tuesday’s session. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.6 per cent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 2.4 per cent and Australian shares advanced 1.8 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5 per cent while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4 per cent in a major rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 5.09 per cent to end at 26,703.32 points, while the S&P 500 surged 4.60 per cent to 3,090.23. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.49 per cent to 8,952.17.

SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offering (IPO) saw a positive response from investors on the first day of bidding and was subscribed 39 per cent at the end of the day. The second-largest card issuer in the country received bids for 3,94,45,830 shares against the total offering of 10 crore shares under various categories. Retail investor category saw bids for more than 62 per cent of the reserved portion of 4.27 crores. Non-institutional investor bid for 22 lakh shares on the first day which was 12 per cent of the shares reserved under the category

Read More