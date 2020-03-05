Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; SBI Cards IPO oversubscribed 15 times on third day

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday after the fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 214 points lower at 38,409 while the broader Nifty 50 index dropped 52 points to 11,251. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent and hard-hit Australian shares finally managed a bounce of 1.6 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 per cent after its overnight jump. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,173.45 points, or 4.53 per cent, to 27,090.86, the S&P 500 gained 126.75 points, or 4.22 per cent, to 3,130.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 334.00 points, or 3.85 per cent, to 9,018.09.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty, with a 31 points or 0.28 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,216-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO saw a bumper response from institutional bidders on the third day with Qualified Institutional Investors alone putting in bids worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. The quota reserved for QIBs was massively oversubscribed — 57 times — with bids worth about Rs 1.04 lakh crore pouring in against Rs 1,830 crore worth of shares on offer for them. SBI Cards public issue will remain open for another day for bidding only by retail individual investors and high net-worth individual investors.
Highlights
Indian markets could open flat today despite US indices rising sharply on Wednesday and positive Asian markets today. Indian markets ended with modest losses on Wednesday after a sharp recovery in the late afternoon session amidst volatile trade. The Nifty lost 52.3 points or 0.46% to close at 11,251. Technically, while the Nifty has bounced back from the lows, the short term trend remains down. The Nifty will have to convincingly cross the recent highs of 11433 to reverse the downtrend, says Deepak Jasani- Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO saw a bumper response from institutional bidders on the third day with Qualified Institutional Investors alone putting in bids worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. The quota reserved for QIBs was massively oversubscribed — 57 times — with bids worth about Rs 1.04 lakh crore pouring in against Rs 1,830 crore worth of shares on offer for them. SBI Cards public issue will remain open for another day for bidding only by retail individual investors and high net-worth individual investors. The entire issue size is Rs 10,350 crore, including about Rs 2,500 crore raised from anchor investors.
Read full story
Bank stocks came under pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index falling to its lowest level in eleven years. The PSU Bank index closed 0.81% lower at 1,865.90 points. Shares of private banks were hammered as foreign portfolio investors continued pare holdings in a risk-off trade. Foreign portfolio investors have sold shares worth $2.3 billion in the last eight sessions through Wednesday.
Read full story
Equity markets on Wednesday slipped into the red after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan confirmed that the number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 28 in India. The decline in equity markets comes despite positive global cues on the back of Fed rate cuts. The benchmark Sensex declined 214.22 points, or 0.55%, to close at 38,409.48 points.
Read full story