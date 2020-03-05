Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; SBI Cards IPO oversubscribed 15 times on third day

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 214 points lower at 38,409 while the broader Nifty 50 index dropped 52 points to 11,251 on Wednesday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday after the fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 214 points lower at 38,409 while the broader Nifty 50 index dropped 52 points to 11,251. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent and hard-hit Australian shares finally managed a bounce of 1.6 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 per cent after its overnight jump. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,173.45 points, or 4.53 per cent, to 27,090.86, the S&P 500 gained 126.75 points, or 4.22 per cent, to 3,130.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 334.00 points, or 3.85 per cent, to 9,018.09.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty, with a 31 points or 0.28 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,216-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO saw a bumper response from institutional bidders on the third day with Qualified Institutional Investors alone putting in bids worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. The quota reserved for QIBs was massively oversubscribed — 57 times — with bids worth about Rs 1.04 lakh crore pouring in against Rs 1,830 crore worth of shares on offer for them. SBI Cards public issue will remain open for another day for bidding only by retail individual investors and high net-worth individual investors.

