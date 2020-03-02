Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; SBI Cards IPO opens today, should you invest?

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap up opening for the Sensex and Nifty, with a 80 points or 0.72 per cent gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty plunged over 3 per cent each on Friday recording their worst fall in 11 years as the concerns over coronavirus spurt economic uncertainty. S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1448 points or 3.64 per cent to close at 38,297 points while, broader Nifty 50 index, slipped below the crucial 11,300 mark, to close at 11,209, down 414 points or 3.56 per cent. The rout in global stocks deepened on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei opened 1.3 per cent lower at a six-month trough. Australia’s S&P ASX/200 fell 3 per cent and New Zealand’s NZ50 slid 3 per cent into correction territory. On Wall Street, US stocks plunged for a seventh straight day on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak. The Dow and the Nasdaq also registered their deepest weekly percentage losses since October 2008. The Nasdaq eked out an 0.01 per cent gain after plunging as much as 3.5 per cent during the session. After falling as much as 4.2 per cent – more than 1,000 points – the Dow ended the day down 1.4 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap up opening for the Indian bourses, with a 80 points or 0.72 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,274-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO will hit the primary market with a Rs 10,350 crore initial public offering today. The company is planning to issue new shares worth Rs 500 crore. The price band of the initial public offer (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services has been fixed at Rs 750-755 per share. The lot size has been fixed at 19 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. SBI employees will be eligible for a discount on the IPO of Rs 75 per share. SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised Rs 2,769 crore from anchor investors. As per the regulatory filing, 12 mutual funds among the 74 anchor investors have been allotted a total of 36.7 million shares at the offer’s upper price band of Rs 755 apiece.

Read More