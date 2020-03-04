Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-down opening for Sensex, Nifty; SBI Cards IPO subscribed 88% on second day

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty, with a 32 points or 0.28 per cent loss

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Tuesday on the hopes of stimulus to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. S&P BSE Sensex ended 480 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 38, 623 points, while the broader Nifty 50 index reclaimed 11,300 level, gaining 170 points or 1.53 per cent. Asian shares wobbled on Wednesday as a rate cut from the US Federal Reserve tried to soothe investor fears over the coronavirus’ widening fallout. In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2 per cent higher, after easing hopes drove gains on Tuesday. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was either side of flat in choppy trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 785.91 points, or 2.94 per cent, to 25,917.41, the S&P 500 lost 86.86 points, or 2.81 per cent, to 3,003.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 268.08 points, or 2.99 per cent, to 8,684.09.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty, with a 32 points or 0.28 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,238-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 88 per cent on the second day of bidding as retail investors subscribed more than 100 per cent of the shares offered along with SBI employees and shareholders. Of the total 10 crore shares that are being offered in the IPO, investors have bid for 8.75 crore shares translating to Rs 6,609 crore out of the total Rs 7,571 crore that SBI Cards is trying to raise from the issue

Read More