Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open down, Yes Bank in focus; SBI Cards’ shares to make market debut today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After witnessing an extreme volatility in Friday’s session, domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest single-day recovery. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,325 points or 4.04 per cent higher at 34,103, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished above the crucial 10,000-mark in the previous session. The heavy sell-off across was driven by the rising coronavirus cases across the globe after the World Health Organisation declared the novel disease a pandemic. Asian stocks fell on Monday after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand. Stocks were slammed on Monday and the dollar battered after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.1 per cent while New Zealand shares were down 3 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,985 points, or 9.36%, to 23,185.62, the S&P 500 gained 230.38 points, or 9.29%, to 2,711.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 673.07 points, or 9.35%, to 7,874.88 on Friday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty with a 404 points or 4.05 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading down at 9,579.50 on the Singaporean Exchange.
SBI Cards and Payment Services shares will debut on Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) was open for bidding from March 2-5, 2020, and got oversubscribed 26 times. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 750-755 per share for the IPO. SBI Cards shares were allotted to investors last week when the markets recorded their worst fall in a single day.
Highlights
It is difficult to say when people put their money into the initial public offer, the situation was different, people were expecting to gain on listing. I don’t think that will happen now, as markets have changed. Yes Bank issue where State Bank of India (SBI) is putting in money will also impact the listing. There are concerns that the listing money could be used by SBI for that issue, although that is not possible but there are concerns. Unless markets start very positive next week we can not expect much from SBI cards, says Vinod Nair, Head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 placed anyone with 100 shares or more than that of the cash-starved lender under a three-year lock-in period. According to the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Friday evening, “There shall be a lock-in period of three years from the commencement of this Scheme to the extent of seventy-five per cent. In respect of shares held by existing shareholders on the date of such commencement.”
On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020, after which HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank announced their plans to purchase equity in the reconstructed bank. The total investment, from these private investors, is likely to be up to Rs 3,400 crore.
On Friday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 6,027.58 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,867.90 crore, according to the data on NSE.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty with a 404 points or 4.05 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading down at 9,579.50 on the Singaporean Exchange.
With markets recording their worst single-day fall during the week investors seem worried not just about the listing day gains that they were expecting from SBI Cards but their investment strategy in general during the volatile market situation. Although SBI Cards does not look like it will perform on the similar lines as was earlier expected, the current situation could be a good bet for long-term investors, says Vinod Nair, Head of research, Geojit Financial Services in an interview with Kshitij Bhargava.
Read full story
Crisis-hit private-sector lender Yes Bank, Saturday posted its quarterly results for the quarter ended December 31. The lender reported a loss of Rs 18,564 crore, as compared to a net profit of Rs 1,000 crore reported by the bank in the same quarter last year. Yes Bank has posted a net loss of Rs 600 crore in the previous quarter. Bad loans on the books of Yes Bank stood at Rs 40,709 crore, shooting up significantly from Rs 5,158 crore in the same quarter last year.
Read full story
Easing the pain of depositors on one end and shifting the burden on existing shareholders, the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020, placed anyone with 100 shares or more than that of the cash-starved lender under a three-year lock-in period. According to the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Friday evening, “There shall be a lock-in period of three years from the commencement of this Scheme to the extent of seventy-five per cent. In respect of shares held by existing shareholders on the date of such commencement.”
Read full story
Investors braved the jittery markets last week when they oversubscribed the SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offer (IPO) 26 times. Not just institutional investors, but SBI employees and retail investors too didn’t seem to care much about how the share markets were performing when they bid for SBI Cards IPO — all of them oversubscribing the issue. However, since the last day of bidding for the SBI Cards IPO, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have tanked close to 15 per cent.
Read full story