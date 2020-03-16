Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open down, Yes Bank in focus; SBI Cards’ shares to make market debut today

The heavy sell-off across was driven by the rising coronavirus cases across the globe after the World Health Organisation declared the novel disease a pandemic

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After witnessing an extreme volatility in Friday’s session, domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest single-day recovery. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,325 points or 4.04 per cent higher at 34,103, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished above the crucial 10,000-mark in the previous session. The heavy sell-off across was driven by the rising coronavirus cases across the globe after the World Health Organisation declared the novel disease a pandemic. Asian stocks fell on Monday after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand. Stocks were slammed on Monday and the dollar battered after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.1 per cent while New Zealand shares were down 3 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,985 points, or 9.36%, to 23,185.62, the S&P 500 gained 230.38 points, or 9.29%, to 2,711.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 673.07 points, or 9.35%, to 7,874.88 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty with a 404 points or 4.05 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading down at 9,579.50 on the Singaporean Exchange.

SBI Cards and Payment Services shares will debut on Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) was open for bidding from March 2-5, 2020, and got oversubscribed 26 times. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 750-755 per share for the IPO. SBI Cards shares were allotted to investors last week when the markets recorded their worst fall in a single day.

