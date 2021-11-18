Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues on opening; Sapphire Foods, Paytm shares to list today

Global cues were negative after NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 ended in the red. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices continued to remain under pressure on Wednesday as bears forced Dalal Street lower. S&P BSE Sensex closed 314 points or 0.52% lower at 60,008 while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 100 points or 0.56% to settle at 17,898. Broader markets largely mirrored the fall, except select smallcap indices. Entering the final trading day of the week, SGX Nifty was flat, hinting at a muted start to the day’s trade. Meanwhile global cues were negative after NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 ended in red overnight while Asian markets mirrored the fall.

Shares of Paytm’s parent company One 97 Communications and QSR operator Sapphire Foods will list on the stock exchanges today. While Paytm has seen its grey market premium dry up in the recent days, that of Sapphire Foods is still decent. Paytm’s IPO was the biggest ever witnessed by Dalal Street at a staggering Rs 18,300 crore. While Sapphire Foods’ IPO was worth Rs 2,073 crore. On the other hand, Go Fashion’s issue will enter the second day of sale after having been subscribed more than 2 times on the first day, helped by heavy retail investor buying.

Read More