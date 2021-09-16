Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start on F&O expiry; last day to bid for Sansera Engineering IPO

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early deals. The broader Hang Seng index in Hong Kong shed 0.12 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. In the previous session, BSE Sensex surged 476 points to end at 58,723, while the Nifty 50 index shut shop at 17,519.45, rising 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early deals. The broader Hang Seng index in Hong Kong shed 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat while the Topix index fell 0.15 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged half per cent lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The S&P500 index rose 37.65 points to 4,480.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.82 points to 34,814.39. The Nasdaq composite added 123.77 points to 15,161.53.

The initial public offer of auto component maker Sansera Engineering was fully subscribed on the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The Rs 1,283-crore IPO received bids for 1,23,26,760 shares against 1,21,09,166 shares on offer, translating into 1.02 times subscription, as per NSE data. This is the company’s second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch.

