Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start on F&O expiry; last day to bid for Sansera Engineering IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. In the previous session, BSE Sensex surged 476 points to end at 58,723, while the Nifty 50 index shut shop at 17,519.45, rising 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early deals. The broader Hang Seng index in Hong Kong shed 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat while the Topix index fell 0.15 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged half per cent lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The S&P500 index rose 37.65 points to 4,480.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.82 points to 34,814.39. The Nasdaq composite added 123.77 points to 15,161.53.
The initial public offer of auto component maker Sansera Engineering was fully subscribed on the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The Rs 1,283-crore IPO received bids for 1,23,26,760 shares against 1,21,09,166 shares on offer, translating into 1.02 times subscription, as per NSE data. This is the company’s second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch.
Nifty futures turned negative in early trade, ruling 15.50 points down at 17518 on Singaporean Exchange. Trends on SGX Nifty were hinting at a negative opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on the day of weekly F&O expiry. The market might be volatile on account of fragile global cues. Analysts say that US Fed and ECB’s decision with regards to stimulus tapering plans are the most awaited decisions and would keep the markets oscillating.
The IPO of Sansera Engineering was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding by investors. Retail investors along with employees of the firm have fully subscribed their portion of the IPO while Qualified Institutional Buyers have subscribed to 0.38 times the reserved portion and Non-institutional Investors have bid for 0.22 times their quota.
Domestic headline indices hit fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, nudging away weak global cues, but was helped by the government’s policy decisions. S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 58,777 before ending slightly lower from the record levels at 58,723. NSE Nifty 50 scaled 17,532 for the first time ever but closed the day at 17,519. Broader markets participated in the rally with all sectoral indices on NSE closing with gains except Nifty Media. Entering the weekly expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading flat, hinting at a muted start ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were mixed on Thursday morning as Wall Street closed with gains but Asian markets failed to mirror the up-move.
