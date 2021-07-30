Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 100 points ahead of opening bell; last to subscribe to Rolex Rings IPO

Global cues were mixed as Wall Street indices closed with gains but Asian markets were down with losses. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets snapped their three-day losing streak on the Monthly F&O expiry session yesterday. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was 209 points of 0.40% higher at 52,653 while the Nifty 50 gained 69 points or 0.44% to close at 15,778. Broader markets mirrored the move with smallcap and midcap indices outperforming benchmarks. However, entering the final day of trading for the week, SGX Nifty was down 100 points, hinting at a negative start for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed as Wall Street indices closed with gains but Asian markets were down with losses during the early hours of trade.

Today is the final day to bid for Rolex Rings’ IPO (initial public offering). The issue has seen a healthy response from investors so far, subscribing the issue 9.26 times. Retail investors have been the highest bidders so far, subscribing to their quota 15.88 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have also fully subscribed their portion of the issue bidding 5.85 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to fully subscribe their portion. QIB quota has been bid for 0.23 times only. Investors can bid for the IPO today in the price band of Rs 880-900 per share in a bid lot of 16 shares.

