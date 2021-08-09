Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye negative start; Rolex Rings shares listing, CarTrade, Nuvoco IPOs open today

Market participants will keenly watch ongoing quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data announcements and global trends. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a negative start on the first day of the week. Nifty futures were trading 47.50 points or 0.3 per cent down at 16,221 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keenly watch ongoing quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data announcements and global trends. Asian share markets were trading flat in early trade on Monday. Stock markets in Japan and Singapore were closed for holidays. Australian stock market benchmark ASX 200 rose marginally. South Korea’s Kospi index fell nearly half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 indices closed at record highs on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 per cent.

Rolex Rings, whose Rs 731-crore IPO got over 130 times subscription, will make its stock market debut on Monday, 9 August 2021. While two new IPOs — Nirma Groups’ Rs 5000-crore Nuvovo Vistas and Rs 2,999-crore Car Trade — will open for subscription today. Nuvoco Vistas has allocated 2.63 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 570 apiece aggregating Rs 1,500 crore. While CarTrade Tech raised Rs 900 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

