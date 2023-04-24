08:36 (IST) 24 Apr 2023

Fall in IT stocks will be short-lived

“The Nifty IT index has lost over 5% in the last week. The question in everyone’s mind is whether companies like Infosys and TCS can keep up their growth in profitability in the face of lower demand from customers in the U.S. and Europe. The implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse could see big banking clients deferring their IT expenditure plans. And a recession in the U.S. may mean companies across the board put off spending on IT services. In our view, the fall in IT stocks will be short-lived. Many of the largest IT companies have been around for decades and have built strong business models that have withstood far greater stresses than the current one,” said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage.