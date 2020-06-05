Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL raises Rs 9,100 crore from Mubadala

The Nifty futures were trading 25 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 10,040 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see positive opening on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 25 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 10,040 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Indian share market witnessed profit booking, snapping six-day gaining streak, to end lower. The 30-share Sensex fell 129 points or 0.38 per cent to end the session at 33,980, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed the trade at 10.029, down 33 points or 0.32 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.44 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.09 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped four-day rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.93 points, or 0.05%, to 26,281.82, the S&P 500 lost 10.52 points, or 0.34%, to 3,112.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.10 points, or 0.69%, to 9,615.81.

Reliance Jio continues its equity fundraising spree with minor equity stakes dilution, with Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala becoming the newest investor in the Mukesh Ambani firm for a little over Rs 9,093 crore. With the latest round of equity infusion by Mubadala for a 1.85% equity stake, Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms has raised a total of Rs 87,655 crore in a matter of just six weeks

