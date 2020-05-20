Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for indices; RIL’s Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for the Sensex and Nifty with 28 points or 0.32 per cent gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 settled over half a per cent higher on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended up by 167 points or 0.56% to 30,196 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 8,887 mark. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in Wednesday’s session. The Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen component were down around 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.34%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.74% while the Topix index gained 0.4%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.09% higher. Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks ended lower as investors focused on a report questioning Moderna’s recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results, wiping out modest gains on the benchmark index in the last hour of trading, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.59%, the S&P 500 lost 1.05% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.54%.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for the Sensex and Nifty with 28 points or 0.32 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8919.30 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to kick-off India’s biggest-ever rights issue today as the company returns to the public for raising funds after a gap of three decades. RIL’s Rs 53,125 crore rights issue will open on May 20 and close on June 3 with the shares of the company being offered at Rs 1,2570 per share, a 14.8% discount from the current market price.

