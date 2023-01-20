Live

Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Friday 20 January 09:27 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 HUL shares fall over 3% on profit booking HUL shares fell more than 3% on Friday to Rs 2,550 on NSE on profit-booking after the company's Q3 results beat street estimates. HUL's net profit for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 increased to Rs 2,505 crore, up 12% from Rs 2,243 crore reported in the year-ago period. Read full story 09:25 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 Nifty, Sensex open in red The BSE Sensex slipped 60,850 while the Nifty was trading around 18,100. The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 42.03 pts or 0.07% to 60,816.40 and Nifty 50 dropped 11.35 pts or 0.06% to 18,096.50. 09:13 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 FII DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 399.98 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net Rs 128.96 crore on Thursday, January 19, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. Read full story 09:12 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 Nifty, Sensex end pre-open in green Indices ended the pre-opening session in green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose marginally by 7.75 pts or 0.05% to 18,115.60. The BSE Sensex rose 42.73 pts or 0.07% to 60,901.16. 08:43 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 Stocks under FO Ban Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange's futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday, January 20. Read full story 08:25 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 RIL Q3 results preview Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is expected to post a mixed set of financial numbers for the third quarter October-December on Friday, January 20, with net profit likely falling, but EBITDA rising. Reliance Industries' – Nifty index's biggest heavyweight – profit after tax (PAT) for the fiscal third quarter is likely to fall 5-18% on-year due to volatility in oil demand owing to geopolitical disruptions. Read full story 08:22 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 Sentiment remains sideways to positive fo Bank Nifty "The Bank Nifty continues to trade sideways as the banking index traded within a narrow range before closing slightly lower. The sentiment remains sideways to positive as long as it remains above 41800. The momentum indicator is in positive crossover on the daily chart. The current trend is likely to continue until the Bank Nifty falls below 41800. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 42500." – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:20 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 US markets end in red The stock indices in the United States concluded Thursday's session in red with the major indices falling over half a percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 252.40 pts or 0.76% to 33,044.56, S&P 500 dropped 30.01 pts or 0.76% to 3,898.85 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 104.74 or 0.96% to 10,852.27. 08:16 (IST) 20 Jan 2023 Asian markets marginally in green Asian markets were trading in the green on the last trading day of the week. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 20.63 points or 0.64% to 3,260.91, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 35.35 pts or 0.13% to 26,440.48 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 217.44 pts or 1% to 21,868.42.