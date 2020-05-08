Share Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 32,000, jumps 550 pts; Nifty nears 9,400; RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank top gainers

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with a 91.25 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,295 on the Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty50 settled with losses on Thursday, erasing all the gains made in the previous session. Sensex declined over 250 points from day’s high to close at 31,443, while Nifty 50 declined 72 points or 0.78 per cent to settle just below 9,200-mark. Asian stock markets traded higher tracking gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.64 per cent in morning trade. The Topix index also rose 1.43%. Shanghai composite was up 0.62% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also added 0.9%. Overnight on Wall Street, the three major indices surged on Thursday, with the Nasdaq erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.25 points, or 0.89%, to 23,875.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.77 points, or 1.15%, to 2,881.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.27 points, or 1.41%, to 8,979.66.

Days after mega-deal of Reliance Jio with Facebook and investment by Silver Lake of Rs 5,656 crore in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries announced another deal today. Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will make an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. The investment by Vista Equity in Reliance Jio values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

