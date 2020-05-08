Share Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 32,000, jumps 550 pts; Nifty nears 9,400; RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty50 settled with losses on Thursday, erasing all the gains made in the previous session. Sensex declined over 250 points from day’s high to close at 31,443, while Nifty 50 declined 72 points or 0.78 per cent to settle just below 9,200-mark. Asian stock markets traded higher tracking gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.64 per cent in morning trade. The Topix index also rose 1.43%. Shanghai composite was up 0.62% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also added 0.9%. Overnight on Wall Street, the three major indices surged on Thursday, with the Nasdaq erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.25 points, or 0.89%, to 23,875.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.77 points, or 1.15%, to 2,881.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.27 points, or 1.41%, to 8,979.66.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with a 91.25 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,295 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Days after mega-deal of Reliance Jio with Facebook and investment by Silver Lake of Rs 5,656 crore in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries announced another deal today. Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will make an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. The investment by Vista Equity in Reliance Jio values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.
Highlights
In the near-term, we expect the market direction to depend upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases, development around Covid vaccine and incremental government/ regulatory actions to restart the economy. Investors would also track the developments around the trade tensions between US and China. Technically, we maintain our negative to range-bound stance and expect Nifty to fall towards 9000 then 8800 zone in coming days. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 9350 and then 9450-9500 zone: Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 19,056.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares worth Rs 3,818.41 crore Thursday in the Indian market, according to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Reliance Capital, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Adani Gas, Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Home Finance are among companies scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
Reliance Jio on Friday said it has got yet another major equity investment of Rs 11,367 crore from US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, days after a mega stake sale deal with Facebook and another stake sale to Silver Lake Partners. The investment by Vista Equity Partners in Reliance Jio values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, just like Silver Lake Partner’s deal earlier this week
Nifty will open with more than one per cent gains, thanks to bullish global cues. News of US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners to pick up a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,311.5 cr. will set a strong positive tone for heavyweight reliance which also fuels further rally. Stocks like Hindunliver will also recover from the losses of the last couple of weeks as the HUL-GSK deal is completed. Now the news of various manufacturing plants are getting open will give stock-specific momentum. On the other hand, Cadila going through the struggle time post 26 COVID positive cases found at Dholka Manufacturing plant: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
Sensex declined over 250 points from day’s high to close at 31,443, while Nifty 50 declined 72 points or 0.78 per cent to settle just below 9,200-mark