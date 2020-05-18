Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests cautious start for indices; Reliance Jio raises funding from General Atlantic

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a cautious start for the Sensex and Nifty with 34 points or 0.38 per cent loss.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the last week with 2 per cent losses. Sensex ended just 25 points or 0.08 per cent down at 31,097, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished flat at 9,137. As the fourth phase of lockdown starts today, the government has allowed more relaxation to facilitate more economic activity. Asian shares crept ahead on Monday and oil prices hit a five-week high as more countries re-opened their economies, stirring hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession, according to Reuters. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2% and South Korean stocks 0.1%. US stock market ended higher in Friday’s overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.08 points, or 0.25%, to 23,685.42, the S&P 500 gained 11.2 points, or 0.39%, to 2,863.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.84 points, or 0.79%, to 9,014.56.

Global private equity firm General Atlantic (GA) will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore in Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms in exchange for a 1.34 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. The latest round of investment comes in less than four weeks after Jio Platforms raised funding from Facebook, Silver Lake, and Vista Equity Partners. GA’s round values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, the company said on Sunday in a statement. With the current round, the digital technology platform has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from the four leading technology investors.

