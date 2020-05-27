Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; Crisil says India facing its worst recession

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to make a cautious start on Wednesday. SGX Nifty is trading lower with 28 points or 0.31 per cent loss at 9,019 on the Singaporean Exchange. In Tuesday’s session, headline indices failed to hold on to their opening gains and slipped into red in the last hour of the trade. The 30-share Sensex ended 63 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 30,609. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 9,029, down just 10 points. Asian shares shed some of their recent gains on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy, according to Reuters. The Nikkei share average slipped 0.1%. Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.9% in early trade and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.2%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks finished their trade higher. The Dow Jones ended 2.17 per cent up, the S&P 500 gained 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 per cent.
India’s fourth recession since independence, the first since liberalisation and perhaps the worst to date, is here, CRISIL said on Tuesday as it predicted the economy to shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal because of coronavirus lockdown. “The first quarter (April to June 2020) will suffer a staggering 25 per cent contraction,” it said in its assessment of India’s GDP.
Highlights
It’s a short week and the focus would remain on the earnings announcements. We feel the upcoming derivatives expiry will keep the participants on their toes. We reiterate our cautious view and suggest keeping a close watch on the banking index for cues. Nifty should see a decisive break from the prevailing range of 9000-9200 for any directional move: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
In the near term, market would continue to focus on quarterly results which has been disappointing so far. The economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to wipe out FY21E earnings growth while the two months of economic lockdown has already taken a toll on corporate balance sheets. Amidst this gloomy backdrop, gradual opening up of the economy provides a silver lining. Thus, we believe the interplay of health and economic crisis would hold the key to markets in the near term. Market will continue to closely monitor the quarterly results, development around coronavirus cases and vaccines, and any announcements related to further stimulus globally: Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
