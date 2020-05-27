Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; Crisil says India facing its worst recession

SGX Nifty is lower with 28 points or 0.31 per cent loss at 9,019 on the Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to make a cautious start on Wednesday. SGX Nifty is trading lower with 28 points or 0.31 per cent loss at 9,019 on the Singaporean Exchange. In Tuesday’s session, headline indices failed to hold on to their opening gains and slipped into red in the last hour of the trade. The 30-share Sensex ended 63 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 30,609. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 9,029, down just 10 points. Asian shares shed some of their recent gains on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy, according to Reuters. The Nikkei share average slipped 0.1%. Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.9% in early trade and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.2%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks finished their trade higher. The Dow Jones ended 2.17 per cent up, the S&P 500 gained 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 per cent.

India’s fourth recession since independence, the first since liberalisation and perhaps the worst to date, is here, CRISIL said on Tuesday as it predicted the economy to shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal because of coronavirus lockdown. “The first quarter (April to June 2020) will suffer a staggering 25 per cent contraction,” it said in its assessment of India’s GDP.

