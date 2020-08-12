Market LIVE: SGX Nifty down 112 pts, negative start for indices on cards; RIL among top 100 global companies

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after rising for the four straight sessions, stare at a gap-down opening on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 112.50 points or 0.99 per cent down at 11,235.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will continue to watch out for trends in COVID-19 cases, global cues and growing uncertainty about breaking a stalemate in Washington over a fiscal stimulus deal. Market participants will also react to the industrial production numbers which fell by 16.6 per cent in June. Asian stock markets were seen trading lower in the early trade on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite fell nearly 1%, while the Shenzhen composite was down 0.52%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.79%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow snapped seven-day gaining streak over uncertainty in the US fiscal stimulus measures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, the S&P 500 lost 0.80%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69%.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) has jumped 10 places to break into the world’s top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list. This is the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list.
Highlights
Sensex and Nifty stare at a negative start on Wednesday with SGX Nifty trading down over 100 points. Equity markets enter Wednesday's trading session on the back of a four-day gaining streak. Sensex ended higher by 224 points on Tuesday while the Nifty 50 index breached the 11,300 mark. The recent surge in stock markets has been partly aided by the United States considered lowering taxes on capital gains. Analysts believe that domestic stock markets could rise further in the coming session, however, profit booking can not be ignored.
International gold and silver prices were weighed down after news agencies reported that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. Reflecting sentiments, SPDR Gold ETF Trust fund said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,257.93 tonnes on Tuesday. However, the downside was limited amid weak risk appetite as impasse between the US lawmakers on the stimulus continued to roll on with no word on when talks on a new package might resume. International gold and silver started weak this Wednesday morning in Asian trade. Domestic bullion could start weak this Wednesday morning tracking weak futures prices. Technically, MCX gold could start a gap down tracking weak overseas prices. Resistance holds at 52000-52350 level and Support is at 50700-49550 levels: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has jumped 10 places to break into the world’s top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list. Reliance had broken into the top 100 in 2012 ranking when it was ranked 99th but slipped in subsequent years to rank 215th in 2016. Since then it has risen steadily, according to the ranking. Read more