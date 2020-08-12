Market LIVE: SGX Nifty down 112 pts, negative start for indices on cards; RIL among top 100 global companies

Investors will continue to watch out for trends in COVID-19 cases, global cues and growing uncertainty about breaking a stalemate in Washington over a fiscal stimulus deal

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after rising for the four straight sessions, stare at a gap-down opening on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 112.50 points or 0.99 per cent down at 11,235.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will continue to watch out for trends in COVID-19 cases, global cues and growing uncertainty about breaking a stalemate in Washington over a fiscal stimulus deal. Market participants will also react to the industrial production numbers which fell by 16.6 per cent in June. Asian stock markets were seen trading lower in the early trade on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite fell nearly 1%, while the Shenzhen composite was down 0.52%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.79%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow snapped seven-day gaining streak over uncertainty in the US fiscal stimulus measures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, the S&P 500 lost 0.80%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69%.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) has jumped 10 places to break into the world’s top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list. This is the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list.

