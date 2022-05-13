Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Retail inflation jumps to 8-year high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets tanked on Thursday as bears continued to dictate the trend on Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex nosedived 1,158 points or 2.14% to end at 52,930 while the NSE Nifty 50 index tanked 359 points or 2.22% to settle at 15,808. Meanwhile, India VIX, the volatility gauge, has zoomed past 24 levels. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, suggesting a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty. Global cues were mixed as Asian Stock markets gained while on Wall Street Dow Jones and S&P 500 had ended with losses.

Retail inflation soared to an 8-year high of 7.79% in April as food, fuel, and other prices continued to pinch consumers. CPI Inflation breached the RBI’s medium-term target of 2-6% for a fourth straight month in April, aided by global factors, mainly the rise in commodity prices and supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the Ukraine war. With the sharp up-move in inflation, the expectations of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India in June have risen, Earlier this month the RBI’s MPC announced an off-cycle 40 basis points hike in repo rate.