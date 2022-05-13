Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Retail inflation jumps to 8-year high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets tanked on Thursday as bears continued to dictate the trend on Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex nosedived 1,158 points or 2.14% to end at 52,930 while the NSE Nifty 50 index tanked 359 points or 2.22% to settle at 15,808. Meanwhile, India VIX, the volatility gauge, has zoomed past 24 levels. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, suggesting a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty. Global cues were mixed as Asian Stock markets gained while on Wall Street Dow Jones and S&P 500 had ended with losses.
Retail inflation soared to an 8-year high of 7.79% in April as food, fuel, and other prices continued to pinch consumers. CPI Inflation breached the RBI’s medium-term target of 2-6% for a fourth straight month in April, aided by global factors, mainly the rise in commodity prices and supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the Ukraine war. With the sharp up-move in inflation, the expectations of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India in June have risen, Earlier this month the RBI’s MPC announced an off-cycle 40 basis points hike in repo rate.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032 crore for the quarter ended March as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company reported an 11.5% on-year decline in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 78,439 crore for the reported quarter.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company reported a 10% on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,621 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 10% on-year to Rs 52,851 crore for the reported quarter, missing expectations. The company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 73,941 crore during the quarter ended March 2022, a growth of 46% over the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel added the maximum number of subscribers in March at 2.25 million, followed by Reliance Jio, which added 1.26 million subscribers.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 15,797.50, up 163 points or 1.03 per cent. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,158 points or 2.14% to end at 52,930 while the NSE Nifty 50 index tanked 359 points or 2.22% to settle at 15,808. Analysts say overall weakness is expected to continue, markets are now in oversold territory after witnessing a sharp decline in the last few trading sessions. Read full story
“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. There is a possibility of further weakness down to 15670 and one may expect downside breakout of it in the coming sessions. There is a higher possibility of Nifty forming lower bottom reversal around 15500 levels. Confirmation of reversal pattern could open upside bounce in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Petrol prices have now been left untouched for 37 consecutive days by oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities that started on March 22. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi is currently priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly a month ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
Headline inflation came in at 7.8% YoY in Apr'22, higher than our/market forecast of 7.2%/7.4%. However, the details are not as concerning. Three things:
1) Imported inflation was up 19.6% YoY last month and contributed 2pp to the headline CPI. It means the domestically generated inflation was 6.4% YoY last month.
2) Core inflation (all items excluding food & energy) came in at 6.5% in line with expectations, higher than 6.2% YoY in Mar'22.
3) Inflation in services (housing + core services) was 5% YoY last month, up from 4.7% each in the previous four months, while 'goods' inflation surged to 8.6%.
— Overall, while headline inflation is likely to remain ~7% YoY in 1HFY23, it is expected to ease towards 6.5% by end-CY22 and <6% by Mar'23.
Considering weak growth and relatively stable core inflation (6-6.5%) expectation, we argue that India should resist aggressive & deep rate hike cycle.
~ Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services
SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Friday morning. Nifty futures were up 161 points during the early hour of trade.
Stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Friday amid a bout of calm in global markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell again pushed back against speculation of more aggressive interest-rate hikes. Japan, China and Hong Kong helped an Asian share gauge climb 1%. US and European contracts advanced after a volatile S&P 500 session saw the index rebound to close little changed.
Retail inflation beat analysts’ expectations and surged to a 95-month high of 7.79% in April on a broad-based rise in price pressure across food, fuel and core segments, bolstering the chances of another round of aggressive rate hike by the central bank in June to break the back of inflation. Having refrained from an out-of-cycle revision of its inflation forecast earlier this month even as it hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4%, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now have to sharply raise its projection for the June quarter and for the full year (FY23) from the April projections of 6.3% and 5.7%, respectively.