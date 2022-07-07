Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets soared higher on Thursday’s opening bell. S&P BSE Sensex was up 450 points or 0.84% to breach 54,200 while NSE Nifty 50 index gained 138 points or 0.87% to sit above 16,100. Bank Nifty was above 1% while India VIX slipped below 20 levels, falling 2.57%. Titan was the top gaining stock, up more than 6%, followed by Asian Paints, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the only two Sensex stocks in the red.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows, including allowing overseas investors to buy short-term corporate debt and opening of more government securities under the fully accessible route. The move is expected to help the tumbling rupee. In a statement laying down easier norms for sourcing of deposits from non-resident Indians (NRIs), debt investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on the shorter end and foreign currency borrowings, the central bank said that all capital flows, barring portfolio investments, remain stable and an adequate level of reserves provide a buffer against external shocks.

