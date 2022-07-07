Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets soared higher on Thursday’s opening bell. S&P BSE Sensex was up 450 points or 0.84% to breach 54,200 while NSE Nifty 50 index gained 138 points or 0.87% to sit above 16,100. Bank Nifty was above 1% while India VIX slipped below 20 levels, falling 2.57%. Titan was the top gaining stock, up more than 6%, followed by Asian Paints, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the only two Sensex stocks in the red.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows, including allowing overseas investors to buy short-term corporate debt and opening of more government securities under the fully accessible route. The move is expected to help the tumbling rupee. In a statement laying down easier norms for sourcing of deposits from non-resident Indians (NRIs), debt investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on the shorter end and foreign currency borrowings, the central bank said that all capital flows, barring portfolio investments, remain stable and an adequate level of reserves provide a buffer against external shocks.
Sensex and Nifty continue to trade with gains but were down from opening highs. Sensex was still above 54000 while Nifty held above 16000.
Titan stock price zoomed more than 6.5% on opening to hit intraday high of Rs 2,170 per share. The company indicated strong quarterly growth in an update.
Sensex rose more than 450 points or 0.85% on opening bell to regain 54,200 while the Nifty 50 index breached 16,100.
“The Federal Reserve was committed to lowering inflation, according to the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting, which helped the US markets conclude the day higher on Wednesday. According to the minutes, the central bank's members predicted a further rise of 50 or 75 basis points at the July meeting. There may be some caution as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the outlook for the world economy had dramatically worsened since April and that, given the increased risks, she could not rule out the possibility of a worldwide recession next year. A private report claims that the edible oil sector has informed the government that retail prices will be further reduced by at least Rs 10-15 per litre in the coming weeks. This will put edible oil industry stocks in the spotlight,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
Sensex rose as the pre-open session began while Nifty 50 index was down with marginal losses.
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 15,800 has highest OI concentration followed by 15,900 and 15,700 which may act as support for current expiry and on the Call front 16,200 followed by 16,300 & 16,100 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry. Options data suggest an immediate trading range between 15,800 and 16,200 levels with 16000 acting as pivotal levels. Read full story
“Nifty rose on July 06 despite not so encouraging Asian cues and retested 16000 levels. At close, Nifty was up 1.13% or 178.9 points at 15989.8. In the process, Indian markets were the best performer in the Asian region. Nifty rose well on July 06. A move above 16026 could result in more upsides while 15785 could be near-term supports,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.
The prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday, July 7 were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for more than 45 days now. Prices have remained steady after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
“In options segment, the call writer ran to cover their positions as the index rallied while open interest addition was seen in 16900 and 16800 put options which indicates that near-term support for Nifty is now at 16800. Looking at the above data, it seems that index index could try to complete its 61.6 percent retracement of the previous down move which is placed around 16178. Hence, traders are advised to trade with a positive bias and look for stock specific buying opportunities in the broader markets,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
Reliance Industries Ltd: Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) on Wednesday said that it will bring to India the products of American fashion brand Gap, through a long-term franchise agreement.
Titan Company: The Tata group firm, Titan Company, said its sales in the April-June quarter were up nearly three-fold on-year, helped by a low base of the Covid-19 impacted quarter. Read full story
On the Nifty Daily chart, we can observe that after recently touching a low of 15183, the Nifty has bounced back smartly and even taken out the previous swing high of 15863. The Nifty then corrected marginally, before again breaking out of the recent highs and convincingly closing above the 20-day SMA. This is a positive signal for the near term. The Nifty could now be headed towards the 50-day SMA at 16140 in the near term. A close above 16140 could take the Nifty even higher towards the 200-day EMA currently at 16557.
Indian market has been gaining strength in the last couple of days on the back of positive FII flows, sharp fall in global commodity prices including crude and strong services PMI data. Sharp cool off in the oil prices has improved sentiments for oil sensitive sectors like FMCG, Cement, paint and Auto. Real estate stocks were also in focus on back of strong demand in key markets like Mumbai. Nifty now needs to sustain above 16000 mark to keep the positive momentum going ahead. The upcoming results season would provide further direction to the market going ahead.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
SGX Nifty was in the green on Thursday morning, suggesting a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty 50.
