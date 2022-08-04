Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices enter the weekly futures & options expiry session on the back of six consecutive days of ending in the green. On Wednesday, S&P BSE Sensex jumped 214 points or 0.37% to settle at 58,350 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 42 points to end at 17,388. Although India VIX closed with losses on Wednesday, the gauge is still above 18 levels. Ahead of Thursday’s trade, SGX Nifty was sitting in positive territory, suggesting a continuation of the upward momentum. Global cues were also positive after Wall Street surged higher on Wednesday and Asian stock markets mirrored the up-move.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could push the policy rate to pre-pandemic levels tomorrow with most economists expecting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike rates by 50 basis points once again. 13 of the 27 economists surveyed by Bloomberg said they expect a 50 basis point hike that would take the repo rate to 5.40%, a level last seen in August 2019. The MPC will end its three-day deliberations tomorrow and eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for guidance on inflation and further rate hikes.
“Markets are so strong that corrections don’t last for more than a couple of hours! Nifty formed a hanging man candle stick pattern and closed right near its resistance level of 17390. Both Bank Nifty and India VIX formed a Doji pattern,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
The prices of petrol and diesel on August 4, were left untouched by OMCs once again. Prices have held steady for 71 days now across the country, except in Maharashtra. Pieces were cut in Maharashtra when the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month — a move that will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
On the Daily Nifty chart, we can observe that after recently touching a low of 15183, the Nifty has been consistently rising and making higher tops and higher bottoms over the last few weeks. In the previous week, the Nifty 50 index crossed the previous intermediate high of 16794, thereby reversing the recent intermediate downtrend. The Nifty also comfortably trades above the 20-day and 50-day SMA and the 14-week RSI too is in rising mode and not overbought. The Nifty could now be headed towards a downward sloping intermediate trend line resistance at around the 17800 levels in the coming sessions. Short-term weakness or consolidation is however not ruled out.
“We expect the index to consolidate further citing mixed indications and it is healthy after the recent surge. Meanwhile, participants should maintain their focus on identifying stock-specific opportunities and utilizing any dip to accumulate. At the same time, we recommend keeping a check on leveraged positions and preferring a hedged approach,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
India’s central bank is expected to deliver another half-point increase in its main policy rate on Friday to signal it’s not letting up in its fight against inflation while fending off further attacks on the rupee. Thirteen of 27 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Wednesday see the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee increasing the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 5.40%, a level last seen in August 2019. One predicted a 40 basis-point move, nine expect 35 basis points, and the remaining a quarter-point hike, which is enough to return borrowing costs to pre-pandemic levels of early 2020.