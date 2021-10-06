Share Market LIVE: Sensex nears 59,900 on opening, Nifty above 17,850; Bajaj Finance, Airtel top gainers

Broader markets were trading with gains. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets started the day’s trade with gains, nearing all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex was nearing 59,900 during the pre-open session while the NSE Nifty 50 was closing in on 17,900. Bank Nifty breached 37,800 once again while broader markets zoomed higher. India VIX was up 1%. Mahindra & Mahindra was the top Sensex gainer, up 1.32%, followed by Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, and NTPC. Titan was the worst-performing stock among Sensex constituents, down 0.45%. It was followed by IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin its three-day bi-monthly deliberations today. The decision taken by the MPC, on liquidity, interest rates, and various other factors will be keenly watched by market participants. So far, economists believe the MPC is likely to stick to the accommodative stance that it believes is necessary to support the economy recovering from the covid-19 hit. “All eyes for the next few meetings will be on the potential liquidity normalization path and the reverse repo rate hikes but any sharp moves seem unlikely,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities. Apart from the MPC, Dalal Street investors will are also likely to react to Moody’s changing India’s sovereign rating and upgrading the country’s outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, citing receding downside risks to the economy and financial system.

