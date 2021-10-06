Share Market LIVE: Sensex nears 59,900 on opening, Nifty above 17,850; Bajaj Finance, Airtel top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets started the day’s trade with gains, nearing all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex was nearing 59,900 during the pre-open session while the NSE Nifty 50 was closing in on 17,900. Bank Nifty breached 37,800 once again while broader markets zoomed higher. India VIX was up 1%. Mahindra & Mahindra was the top Sensex gainer, up 1.32%, followed by Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, and NTPC. Titan was the worst-performing stock among Sensex constituents, down 0.45%. It was followed by IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin its three-day bi-monthly deliberations today. The decision taken by the MPC, on liquidity, interest rates, and various other factors will be keenly watched by market participants. So far, economists believe the MPC is likely to stick to the accommodative stance that it believes is necessary to support the economy recovering from the covid-19 hit. “All eyes for the next few meetings will be on the potential liquidity normalization path and the reverse repo rate hikes but any sharp moves seem unlikely,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities. Apart from the MPC, Dalal Street investors will are also likely to react to Moody’s changing India’s sovereign rating and upgrading the country’s outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, citing receding downside risks to the economy and financial system.
Highlights
Domestic equity markets started trading with gains on Wednesday morning. Broader markets were trading in the green. Bank Nifty was above 37,800.
Sensex was above 59,900 at the end of the pre-open session while Nifty 50 was just shy of 17,900 as headline indices looked set to start in the green.
Sensex and Nifty were up with gains during the pre-open session. Sensex was seen trading above 60,000 while Nifty reclaimed 17,900.
SGX Nifty was down 47 points with minutes left before the opening bell. Nifty Futures trading lower hints at a negative start to the day's trade.
Nifty futures were trading 28.50 points or 0.16 per cent down at 17,790.50 on Singaporean Exchange, hinting at a tepid start for BSE Sensex and Nifty50. Investors will keenly watch the Reserve Bank of India’s three-day policy meeting, which is set to begin later today. Moreover, stock-specific news, updates on Covid-19 vaccination, and foreign fund flow will guide investor sentiment on Wednesday. Analysts say that the markets have successfully closed above the 17700 level which was acting as a resistance for 2-3 trading sessions.
We clearly shrugged off negative cues from the global bourses and moved higher on our own. This indicates how overall strong the trend has been. Although, we have been sceptical of late, market is in no mood to correct. Yes we are in two minds, whether to stick to the recent stance or be with the trend. But as we have been highlighting lately, some of the time wise projections as well as negative divergences are still holding us back. Because such indicators may not provide precise timing but they would certainly be handy in giving early cautions. Hence, we reiterate and advise traders not to get carried away in this move. As far as levels are concerned, 17900 – 1950 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; whereas on the flipside, 17700 – 17600 are the levels to watch out for. Although it’s advisable not to trade aggressively, individual stocks are providing excellent opportunities, one can keep participating in it by maintaining strict stop losses.
~ Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Price of petrol and diesel were hiked by oil marketing companies for the second day straight on Wednesday, taking fuel rates to record highs. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 102.94 per litre, up 30 paise since yesterday while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 91.42 per litre, an increase of 35 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 4 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a robust rally. On Tuesday, despite tepid cues, the Nifty/Sensex held the 17640/59350 support level, and in the late afternoon, it finally cleared the intraday resistance of 17725/59630. After the intraday breakout, the Nifty/Sensex rallied over 100/400 points. Among sectors, buying was seen in Oil & Gas and IT stocks. Whereas, Reality and PSU Banks witnessed technical sell-off.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. In the previous session, headline indices ended higher for the second straight day. Sensex settled at 59,744 while Nifty 50 closed at 17,822. Bank Nifty gained 0.43% to close at 37,741. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade.
SGX Nifty was down 20 points during the early hours of trade on Wednesday. With Nifty Futures down in the red, domestic markets may open flat.
Ratings agency Moody’s on Tuesday affirmed India’s sovereign rating and upgraded the country’s outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, citing receding downside risks to the economy and financial system. The sovereign rating by Moody’s stands at ‘Baa3’—which is the lowest investment grade, just a notch above junk status.
