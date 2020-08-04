Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for indices; RBI’s MPC begins contemplating on a rate cut

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading up by 45 points in the early hours of trade, hinting at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty have now been falling for four consecutive days on the back of weak global cues as the number of coronavirus cases continues to mar business operations and repeated lockdowns domestically hit recovery. Although the benchmark indices tanked on Monday, mid-cap and small-cap indices ended the day in the green. Volatility has been surging higher in the past few sessions. With the Nifty 50 ending below the 11,000 mark on Monday, analysts are expecting further weakness in the equity markets.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin its three-day deliberations today. MPC, the body tasked with determining the policy interest rates required to achieve the inflation target is being keenly watched by market participants as the coronavirus induced lockdown slows the economic growth down. With the GDP expected to shrink at least 5% by most estimates, the MPC has its task carved out. The RBI could also announce what it plans to do with the loan moratorium that ends this month.
Foreign portfolio investors continued to be net sellers of Indian debt for the fifth straight month this year as they sold $245.63 million worth of bonds on a net basis in the month of July. So far, FPIs have sold over $14.5 billion worth of Indian debt since the beginning of 2020.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after ending at two-week lows, staring at a gap-up opening on Tuesday. Both the headline indices started the weak on a negative note, where Sensex fell 667 points or 1.77 per cent to end at 36,939.6 while the NSE’s Nifty declined 173.6 points, or 1.57 per cent, to close at 10,899. Today, investors will keep track of developments in COVID-19 cases, stock-specific action, corporation earnings and other global cues. Besides, RBI MPC meeting will begin from today.
Stock markets in the United States ended with gains on Monday with the the NASDAQ surging as high as 1.47%. Most of the major stock markets in Europe were also seen surging higher. DAX gained 2.7% while FTSE jumped 2%.
In Asia, early trading hours saw Shanghai Composite slip into the red, while Hang Seng gained. Japanese stock markets were also seen trading hgiher along with South Korean stock markets.
Going into the August policy, the RBI MPC will have two conflicting data points: (1) recession remains firmly on the cards and (2) inflation during the lockdown had inched up uncomfortably above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6%. Given the uncertainty on the depth of the recession, the MPC will have to remain accommodative in its stance and (possibly) deliver another rate cut of around 25 bps (but will be a close one). The more important decisions (beyond the MPC’s ambit) will be on the end date of moratoriums and any potential restructuring norms. It’s not clear if the RBI would like to address it closer to the deadline of August 31 or now.