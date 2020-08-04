Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for indices; RBI’s MPC begins contemplating on a rate cut

With the Nifty 50 ending below the 11,000 mark on Monday, analysts are expecting further weakness in the equity markets.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading up by 45 points in the early hours of trade, hinting at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty have now been falling for four consecutive days on the back of weak global cues as the number of coronavirus cases continues to mar business operations and repeated lockdowns domestically hit recovery. Although the benchmark indices tanked on Monday, mid-cap and small-cap indices ended the day in the green. Volatility has been surging higher in the past few sessions. With the Nifty 50 ending below the 11,000 mark on Monday, analysts are expecting further weakness in the equity markets.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin its three-day deliberations today. MPC, the body tasked with determining the policy interest rates required to achieve the inflation target is being keenly watched by market participants as the coronavirus induced lockdown slows the economic growth down. With the GDP expected to shrink at least 5% by most estimates, the MPC has its task carved out. The RBI could also announce what it plans to do with the loan moratorium that ends this month.

