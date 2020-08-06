Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals flat opening for indices; RBI’s MPC to announce decision on policy rates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday forcing the indices to close flat. SGX Nifty was up 10 points during the early hours of trade on Thursday hinting that equity markets could carry some negative sentiment forward into today’s trade. Although volatile, yesterday’s session was enjoyed by metal stocks that surged with Hindalco gaining over 8%, followed by SAIL and Tata Steel, both up over 6% each. Stock markets in Europe and North America closed with gains, with NASDAQ even testing the 11,000 levels. However, Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday morning. Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were trading with losses, while equity markets in South Korea and Singapore were seen trading higher.
Eyes will be glued to the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet outcome. The MPC which has been tasked with keeping inflation in check will end its three-day deliberations today and announce its decision on whether rates will be changed or not. Apart from this, market participants are also eagerly waiting for any comments from the central bank on moratorium and the future outlook.
Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi’s term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2022.
The RBI may refrain from cutting the benchmark lending rate on Thursday but can announce other measures like restructuring of loans amid the urgency to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, experts said. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce its decision on August 6. This is the 24th meeting of the MPC. Although opinions are divided on the rate cut, experts believe loan restructuring is more essential at this juncture to combat the impact of COVID-19.
Given rising fiscal slippage, RBI could either indicate an OMO calendar or extend HTM on additional borrowings to banks. Finally, FM has indicated that one-time settlement (OTS) of bad loans is under consideration. We expect the RBI MPC to cut policy rates by an additional 100bps in FY21 in our base case of 6% GDP contraction; 25bps cut on August 25, followed by 50bps in October and 25bps in December. In bear case of 7.5% GDP contraction, we see 200bps RBI rate cut.
