Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals flat opening for indices; RBI’s MPC to announce decision on policy rates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday forcing the indices to close flat. SGX Nifty was up 10 points during the early hours of trade on Thursday hinting that equity markets could carry some negative sentiment forward into today’s trade. Although volatile, yesterday’s session was enjoyed by metal stocks that surged with Hindalco gaining over 8%, followed by SAIL and Tata Steel, both up over 6% each. Stock markets in Europe and North America closed with gains, with NASDAQ even testing the 11,000 levels. However, Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday morning. Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were trading with losses, while equity markets in South Korea and Singapore were seen trading higher.

Eyes will be glued to the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet outcome. The MPC which has been tasked with keeping inflation in check will end its three-day deliberations today and announce its decision on whether rates will be changed or not. Apart from this, market participants are also eagerly waiting for any comments from the central bank on moratorium and the future outlook.

