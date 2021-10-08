Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers on opening; Dalal Street eyes RBI policy outcome

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets closed with gains on the weekly F&O expiry session as bulls forced benchmark indices to close in on all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 59,677, gaining 0.82% while Nifty 50 zoomed 0.82% to close at 17,790. Broader markets outperformed. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up 30 points, hinting at a flat to a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ closed with gains and Asian markets mirrored their up-move.
Dalal Street will look forward to the RBI Governor’s address on Friday morning where he will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) three-day deliberations. The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo and keep interest rates low along with its accommodative stance. Governor Shaktikanta Das has earlier said that the RBI will help the rebounding economy continue to grow as long as necessary. Analysts, however, suggest that RBI’s announcements will be closely watched to gauge how the central bank plans to tackle inflation, liquidity and other concerns.
"More upside is expected if Nifty crosses the 17,855-17,885 zone which has been a stiff resistance area. Above this, we can expect 17,945 and 18,000. Bank Nifty may see tables turn in favour of bulls above 38,100," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial.
"Nifty is expected to open positive at 17870, up by 40 points. Since the last few trading sessions Nifty has been taking resistance in 17750-17900 range and support in 17580-17620 range. Traders can consider fresh buying with strict stoploss either on dips or when Nifty closes above 17950 levels," Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Price of petrol and diesel were hiked by oil marketing companies for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, taking fuel rates to record highs as crude oil prices jump. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 103.54 per litre, up 30 paise since yesterday while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 92.12 per litre, an increase of 35 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 6 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
"Nifty formed a doji which is appearing within the high low range of the previous day. Hence this pattern does not have any predictive ability. A breach of Thursday's high i.e.17858 could lead to further upward move in the markets. 17641 happens to be the support for the Nifty in the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was sitting in the green ahead of the day's trade. Nifty futures soaring higher hints at a positive start to the day's trade.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep a status quo on key policy interest rates and accommodative stance in its upcoming policy review. The RBI will present its third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY22 on Friday, 8 October 2021. Since March 2020, RBI has reduced repo rates to a record low of 4 per cent through two rate cuts of 75 bps in March 2020 and 40 bps in May 2020. Since then, the RBI has refrained from taking any action on interest rates. This policy comes in the backdrop of a gradual improvement in the domestic economic conditions and increased pace of vaccination that is boosting consumer sentiments and confidence, analysts said.
