Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers on opening; Dalal Street eyes RBI policy outcome

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets closed with gains on the weekly F&O expiry session as bulls forced benchmark indices to close in on all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 59,677, gaining 0.82% while Nifty 50 zoomed 0.82% to close at 17,790. Broader markets outperformed. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up 30 points, hinting at a flat to a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ closed with gains and Asian markets mirrored their up-move.

Dalal Street will look forward to the RBI Governor’s address on Friday morning where he will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) three-day deliberations. The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo and keep interest rates low along with its accommodative stance. Governor Shaktikanta Das has earlier said that the RBI will help the rebounding economy continue to grow as long as necessary. Analysts, however, suggest that RBI’s announcements will be closely watched to gauge how the central bank plans to tackle inflation, liquidity and other concerns.

