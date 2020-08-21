Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start for indices; RBI’s MPC members concerned about inflation

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 80 points higher on Friday morning, hinting at a positive opening for the domestic indices. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Friday’s trading session after falling close to 1% each. Bears were in control during the previous trading session as global stock markets slipped following the US Fed’s sceptical commentary around growth revival in the near-term. Power stocks gained but financials dragged indices lower. Asian peers on Friday morning were trading with gains. Shanghai Composite was up trading with gains along with Hang Seng. Stock markets in Japan and South Korea were also surging. KOSDAQ was trading flat.
Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra in the previous monetary policy committee meeting said that Technical considerations under the monetary policy framework have brought the policy to a standstill. The comments made by Patra, as seen in the minutes of the MPC, come at a time when the term of the first MPC is coming to an end and inflation has been above the MPC’s tolerance band for months.
Highlights
ICICI Bank's QIP sawrobust response from high quality FIIs and DIIs and was over-subscribed more than 4x. The QIP was anchored by marquee investors like Government of Singapore, CounterPoint (MSIM), Wellington, Norges, Nomura, APG, Fairfax, Neuberger Berman, HDFC MF, SBI MF, Birla MF, Axis MF, SBI Life, Premji and HDFC Life.
While the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy rates unchanged in the meeting held earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikata Das said that it is important to keep our arsenal dry and use it judiciously. He added that despite a headroom for further monetary policy action, some more time should be given to the cumulative 250 basis points cut in the policy rate to seep into the financial system and further reduce the interest rates. He further said that given the uncertain inflation outlook, it is important to see the momentum in inflation, which is also dependent on effective supply-side measures.
Technical considerations under the monetary policy framework have brought the policy to a standstill, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra wrote in the minutes of the August meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC). The statement is significant because it comes at a critical juncture, with the term of the first MPC coming to an end. There is also an ongoing debate on whether inflation-targeting should be the sole function of the next MPC amid the extraordinary growth shock induced by the Covid pandemic.
