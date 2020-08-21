Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start for indices; RBI’s MPC members concerned about inflation

Asian peers on Friday morning were trading with gains. Shanghai Composite was up trading with gains along with Hang Seng.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 80 points higher on Friday morning, hinting at a positive opening for the domestic indices. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Friday’s trading session after falling close to 1% each. Bears were in control during the previous trading session as global stock markets slipped following the US Fed’s sceptical commentary around growth revival in the near-term. Power stocks gained but financials dragged indices lower. Asian peers on Friday morning were trading with gains. Shanghai Composite was up trading with gains along with Hang Seng. Stock markets in Japan and South Korea were also surging. KOSDAQ was trading flat.

Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra in the previous monetary policy committee meeting said that Technical considerations under the monetary policy framework have brought the policy to a standstill. The comments made by Patra, as seen in the minutes of the MPC, come at a time when the term of the first MPC is coming to an end and inflation has been above the MPC’s tolerance band for months.

