Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; gross NPA ratio of banks could double by September, says RBI

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian peers were trading mixed on Tuesday morning with Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng up with marginal gains while Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red.
On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 32 points lower, hinting a gap-down start for equity indices. Image: PTI
Domestic equity benchmarks surged to fresh highs on the first trading session of the week. Now, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 49,269 points while Nifty 50 index was at 14,484. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 32 points lower, hinting a gap-down start for equity indices. Global cues too were weak following a sharp drop in equities on Wall Street on Monday. Asian peers were trading mixed on Tuesday morning with Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng up with marginal gains while Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red.
The central bank on Monday said that the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of banks could double to reach 13.5% by September this year in a base scenario while on the higher side it is expected to reach 14.8%. The GNPA ratio is used to assess loan losses in the banking sector. The RBI in the report said that if a severe stress situation occurs the bad loan ratio of the banking system could be the highest since March 1997, when it stood at 15.7%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in the report, said that India’s banking system faced the pandemic with relatively sound capital and liquidity buffers built assiduously in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and buttressed by regulatory and prudential measures.
Highlights
For the January series, maximum Call Open Interest is placed at 15000 strike with 18.98 lakh contracts. This is followed by 17.32 lakh contracts at 14000 strike. Most Put OI is at 14,000 strike with 29.14 lakh contracts.
Fortis Healthcare: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 50 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 179.40 apiece. Burger King India: Chetan Rasikal Shah bought 22.80 lakh shares at Rs 150.16 apiece and sold 12.57 lakh shares at Rs 150.15 per share.
"The upside momentum continued in the market for the second consecutive session on Monday post upside breakout of small range of Friday at 14250 and the Nifty closed the day higher by 137 points. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is a possibility of some more upmove or range movement for the next 3-4 sessions, before showing sharp one day of decline from the new highs. The next upside levels to be watched at 14600-14800. Immediate support is placed at 14380," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were trading 32 points lower during the early hours of Tuesday but soon trimmed some losses, however still remained in the red.
With prices of pulses ruling below the minimum support price (MSP), the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) has decided to begin procurement from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, senior industry people said.
Loan losses in the banking sector, as measured by the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio, could nearly double to 13.5% by September 2021 in a baseline scenario, and to as high as 14.8% in a severe-stress scenario resulting from the pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. The GNPA ratio stood at 7.5% in September 2020.
