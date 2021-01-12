Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; gross NPA ratio of banks could double by September, says RBI

On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 32 points lower, hinting a gap-down start for equity indices. Image: PTI

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks surged to fresh highs on the first trading session of the week. Now, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 49,269 points while Nifty 50 index was at 14,484. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 32 points lower, hinting a gap-down start for equity indices. Global cues too were weak following a sharp drop in equities on Wall Street on Monday. Asian peers were trading mixed on Tuesday morning with Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng up with marginal gains while Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red.

The central bank on Monday said that the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of banks could double to reach 13.5% by September this year in a base scenario while on the higher side it is expected to reach 14.8%. The GNPA ratio is used to assess loan losses in the banking sector. The RBI in the report said that if a severe stress situation occurs the bad loan ratio of the banking system could be the highest since March 1997, when it stood at 15.7%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in the report, said that India’s banking system faced the pandemic with relatively sound capital and liquidity buffers built assiduously in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and buttressed by regulatory and prudential measures.

